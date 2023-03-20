Capitol Highlights

The death of a Leander High School graduate from a fentanyl overdose has prompted state Rep. Terry Wilson, R-Georgetown, to file a bill that would require 10 hours of education annually concerning the dangers of the drug to students in sixth grade and up, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Tucker Roe, 19, bought what he thought was a Percocet pill on Instagram, according to his mother, Stefanie Turner.

It turned out to be laced with a deadly amount of fentanyl, a powerful opioid responsible for more than 5,000 deaths in Texas last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“He was struggling with sleeping and stress, and he purchased a pill to help him sleep, and that pill took his life,” Turner told the Statesman.

Wilson’s bill would allow a number of different types of organizations to provide the education, including public health agencies.

More arrests made in Austin ‘street takeover’

More than three dozen charges against 17 people were made last week in the takeover of several Austin intersections on Feb. 18 and 19.

