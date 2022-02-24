Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex will serve Katy, Fulshear, and Simonton areas

Caleb Rule sure enjoyed looking up information on the Internet — no matter how insignificant or useless — and sharing it with others, whether they wanted to hear it or not.
So the late peace officer would be pleased to know that generations of folks will be Googling his name to find out more about him, thanks in part to a new law enforcement substation bearing his name.
Civic leaders, city and county officials, friends and family — even a U.S. Congressman — helped dedicate the Fort Bend County Caleb Rule Public Safety Annex on Monday.
Located on Flewellen Lane in downtown Fulshear, the substation will serve the communities of Fulshear, Katy and Simonton and areas in between.
Rule was killed on duty two years ago due to what is being called “friendly fire.”
The Fort Bend County deputy constable was shot and killed by a Fort Bend County deputy sheriff early on the morning of Friday, May 29, while the officers were investigating a call of a burglary at a home.
The sheriff’s deputy has been indicted and charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death. Chadwick Devin McRae, who was 49 at the time of the shooting, was dismissed from the sheriff’s office shortly after the shooting and is awaiting trial.
“The community of Fort Bend County will never forget the name of Caleb Rule. His name will go on forever,” Congressman Troy Nehls told the Rule family at the ceremony.
“People need to know who Caleb Rule is. We name schools and things after people that have been in education for years and those that have served their community. Well, this is an appropriate name to call this facility.”
Eden Rule and four children, along with their extended family, attended the event.
The 16,800-square-foot facility cost roughly $5 million and includes offices for supervisors and patrol officers, a bunk room with showers, a break room and office space that can be used during emergencies and for future growth.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers led the effort to name the substation after Rule. He was aided in his quest by Nehls, who was Fort Bend County Sheriff at the time of Rule’s death. His brother, Trever Nehls was constable of Precinct 4, where Rule was working at the time of his death.
“I thank you so much for your father’s service. He was a warrior,” Nehls told the family before walking over to Rule’s wife, Eden, grasping her outstretched hands and bowing. “He served with honor and distinction. And he will never, ever be forgotten.”
Eden thanked the dignitaries and elected representatives, as well as the people of Fort Bend County, for honoring her late husband by naming the substation after him.
“Thank you from the depths and depths of our hearts for this tribute,” she said.
AUSTIN, TX – State Representative Jacey Jetton (R-Richmond) and State Senator Joan Huffman (R-Houston) filed legislation to expand survivor ed…
“I heard the voice of the lord, saying: “whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Then I said, “here am I! Send me.” — Isaiah 6:8
Choking back sobs, and wiping tears from her eyes, Mrs. Rule talked about her purpose in life — a good daughter, a good sister, a good teacher and a good parent — and how her purpose in life changed after the death of her husband.
“I feel like my purpose now is just to honor him,” she said. “And I worry that when I’m gone, who will continue that? At some point, people are forgotten, there’s no one left to say who they are.”
Naming the substation after Caleb will help keep his memory alive forever, she noted.
She said the Caleb Rule Act, passed by the Texas Legislature last session, also will help keep his memory alive.
Officially known as House Bill 133, the Caleb Rule Act was filed by state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Richmond and Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston.
Known more commonly as the “Caleb Rule Act,” the law was established to increase survivor benefits to include college-aged children to receive tuition assistance beginning in the spring semester of 2022 and affects children of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
The law moves the age to qualify from 18 to 25.
Rule’s eldest daughter, Annie, graduated from high school on the day of his death. However, because she was already 18 at the time, she did not qualify for tuition survivor benefits under the law that was in place at the time.
Now, children who qualify for educational assistance under the Caleb Rule Act, “will say who is Caleb Rule and Google him,” Eden told the audience.
“I think he would like that, to know he is Google-able. I think his middle name should have been Google,” Eden said to the amusement of those present.
“And now as people drive by here and see that name, they will wonder who is Caleb Rule, and Google him. His purpose is cemented in the walls, in the floors and every life that comes through here.”
She took a moment to talk about her husband’s purpose in life — mostly serving as a wonderful husband, father, brother, son and friend.
But Caleb Rule also had a higher calling to serve his fellow man, she said.
“Caleb’s purpose in life is to serve,” she said.
“He was a damn good cop, and those who worked the streets with him can attest to that as well. More than that, he was a good person. He served his family. He served his friends. He was the one you could count on, even if it wasn’t his area, his call or his (crime) scene. He would be there in a moment’s notice.”
And Caleb loved life, she added.
“That man loved life. He was a ball of life, a burst of life.”
Fort Bend County Chief Deputy Mattie C. Provost said naming the substation after Rule may seem monumental to some, “but in the big picture, is but a small token” of appreciation for his service to his community and the citizens of Fort Bend County.
