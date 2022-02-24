Rosenberg City Council members unanimously approved two actions to repair water well No. Seven, located at Water Plant No. Four near the Department of Parks and Recreation building.
One measure approved the funding and logistics of the necessary repairs. The other measure adjusted the city budget to accommodate those repairs.
The council took action on the matter during its Feb. 15 meeting.
Executive Director of Public Services Rigo Calzoncin presented a report to city council members. He said city management noticed issues with the well in December 2021. The water well’s internal screen liner had been damaged by sand. Eventually, the liner fell to the bottom of the pump and had to be removed to prevent further damage to the well and water system.
Ultimately, city management removed more than 500 feet of broken screen liner from the well.
The necessary repairs include a new screen liner and gravel pack along with any unforeseen parts in need of repair or replacement.
The necessary repairs are estimated to cost approximately $263,000, but city officials initially set aside $290,000 in the event of additional costs that may arise. This budget was later amended in the same meeting to $300,000 as an additional precaution. Retained earnings from the city’s wastewater fund covered the $10,000 budget increase.
Costs associated with the well’s repair were not originally included in the city’s budget, but due to the urgency of repairs, city leadership made adjustments.
“This expense was not foreseen. It’s not in the budget, but we’re recommending to use our fund balance from the water fund to cover it,” Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut said.
Calzoncin said C & C Water Services, LLC was contacted to repair the water well. Due to the immediate need of the repairs, the company was able to bypass the city’s competitive bidding process.
The City of Rosenberg has not worked with C & C before, but Calzoncin says the company has serviced similar projects in nearby areas and he believes it is the right company for the job.
“They [C & C] know the urgency of getting the well repaired,” Calzoncin said in his presentation to city council members.
Repairs are estimated to take 16 weeks. Calzoncin said the aim is that the well be fully operational before the summer dry season, when water demand tends to increase.
