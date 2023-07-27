Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 during Tuesday’s workshop, and the spending plan did not include funding for the proposed Brazos Park Splash Pad or a skate park.
A public hearing on the budget will be scheduled at a later date.
Vasut detailed a list of capital projects that the budget has proposed funding for, including:
- Travis Park Splash Pad irrigation system
- Traffic signals at Commercial Drive and Plaza Drive
- Wayfinding signage for retail and historical points of interest
- Brazos Town Center I and II Connector under I-69
- US 90A corridor revitalization
- Blume Road sanitary sewer rehabilitation
- Elevated water storage tank No. 3 on Ruby Street
- I-69 water and sanitary sewer line extension
- Upgrading water distribution lines
- Replacing the mechanical bar screen and renovating headworks for Wastewater Treatment Plant 1A
- Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 collection line rehabilitation and odor control
- Repairs and recoating the ground storage tank for Water Plant No. 4
- Ground storage and construction for Water Plant No. 8
- Remote water well and water plant expansion for Water Plant No. 7
Councilor Keith Parker expressed a wish to have the water from the Travis Park Splash Pad recycled.
Vasut stated that the irrigation system would allow water for the softball field and the greenspace across the pad.
The I-69 connector project is estimated to cost nearly $1.4 million.
It aims to establish a two-lane concrete street constructed under the I-69/FM 762 overpass to improve mobility and traffic for patrons shopping on both sides of the development and ease traffic congestion on FM 762 and Reading Road.
Revitalizing the US90A corridor will cost around $1.75 million for the Rosenberg Development Corp.
The multi-year project aims to curtail visual blight, creating a more attractive, pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare to encourage redevelopment and increased patronage of businesses along the corridor.
The budget did not allocate funding for Dry Creek and Rabbs Bayou drainage improvements, a 16-inch water loop from Ricefield, Benton, and Koeblan to MUD 162, and manhole rehabilitation.
Vasut addressed the council, projecting sales tax revenues at approximately $19.2 million for 2023, which falls about $300,000 below the budgeted amount.
As a result, the proposed 2024 sales tax budget is $18.8 million. Sales tax revenue for Rosenberg experienced a dip year-to-year for the first time since 2019.
However, property tax revenues are projected to surpass 2023 due to increased property value, new development and decreased sales that reduce property tax.
A proposed tax rate was not released during Tuesday’s workshop as staff awaits certified values from the county.
As of 2023, the Rosenberg debt tax rate is $0.1742, with lower projected future rates.
Property taxes have decreased every fiscal year since 2014, and Vasut expects this trend to continue.
Average homestead values continue to increase, contributing to the reduction in the property tax rate, Vasut said.
The proposed budget will be presented to the city council at the upcoming Tuesday meeting, during which elected officials will set a public hearing date for residents to voice their concerns about the new budget.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2110 Fourth St.
Residents who cannot watch the meeting live can access a video replay on the RosenbergTXGov YouTube channel live stream.
