Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 during Tuesday’s workshop, and the spending plan did not include funding for the proposed Brazos Park Splash Pad or a skate park.

A public hearing on the budget will be scheduled at a later date.

Vasut detailed a list of capital projects that the budget has proposed funding for, including:

  • Travis Park Splash Pad irrigation system
  • Traffic signals at Commercial Drive and Plaza Drive
  • Wayfinding signage for retail and historical points of interest
  • Brazos Town Center I and II Connector under I-69
  • US 90A corridor revitalization
  • Blume Road sanitary sewer rehabilitation
  • Elevated water storage tank No. 3 on Ruby Street
  • I-69 water and sanitary sewer line extension
  • Upgrading water distribution lines
  • Replacing the mechanical bar screen and renovating headworks for Wastewater Treatment Plant 1A
  • Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 collection line rehabilitation and odor control
  • Repairs and recoating the ground storage tank for Water Plant No. 4
  • Ground storage and construction for Water Plant No. 8
  • Remote water well and water plant expansion for Water Plant No. 7

Councilor Keith Parker expressed a wish to have the water from the Travis Park Splash Pad recycled.

Vasut stated that the irrigation system would allow water for the softball field and the greenspace across the pad.

The I-69 connector project is estimated to cost nearly $1.4 million.

