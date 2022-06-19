The Black Cowboy Museum will host the Historic Old Fashion Rodeo & Celebration to celebrate Juneteenth with an afternoon rodeo and evening concert this Sunday at the Kendleton Picnic Grounds.
Attendees will be treated to the annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration rodeo featuring multiple events with the cowboys.
Events include tie-down, steer wrestling, bull riding, bronc riding, ladies barrel racing and ladies steer undecorating.
The kids will also get a piece of the action when they compete in mutton bustin’, barrel racing, breakaway and tie-down.
The rodeo will also have team roping and calf roping with a $2,000 prize for the winner.
Calves and rough stock are provided by Ramone Jackson.
Live music will follow from 9 p.m. through 11:30 p.m. featuring the Ruben Moreno Zydeco Band.
Patrons can also visit the long list of vendors and sponsors to shop and have a delicious lunch, dinner or snack.
Vendors include Sandra’s Food Truck, Cuffn Trailriders, King & Queens Homestyle Cooking and many more.
Founder Larry Callies also will be doing a book signing for his new book “Here Comes Cowboy Larry, Stepping Out in Faith.”
Gates will open at noon with showtime at 3 p.m.
Tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets include both events.
Museum members can get into the event for a discounted $5 for adults and kids get in free.
Weapons are prohibited and security will be strictly enforced.
For more information or to become a member of The Black Cowboy Museum to receive special offers on events, books and gifts, call 281-787-3308.
Memberships can also be ordered at www.blackcowboymuseum.com.
You can visit the museum at 1104 Third St. in Rosenberg.
