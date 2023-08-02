After an extensive search, the city of Rosenberg has hired the organization’s next director of planning.
The new director, Mohamed Bireima, comes to the city with extensive knowledge and an impressive skill set, city leaders assert.
Bireima has over 15 years of experience in city planning, according to city staff.
Before joining Rosenberg, Bireima served as city planner in Richardson, The Colony and most recently, Pearland.
Bireima holds a master’s and doctorate degrees in urban planning from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and the American Planning Association.
“I am excited to welcome Mohamed to the City,” Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut said.
“He comes to us with a clear understanding of the important role the city of Rosenberg’s planning team plays in this community. His position will help shape the future of the continued growth Rosenberg is experiencing at a fast pace.”
