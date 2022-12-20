AUSTIN — State Rep. Bryan Slaton of House District 2, filed important legislation to preempt and stop the implementation of remote kill-switches in personally owned vehicles. HB 1031 would outlaw the manufacture or sale of vehicles with remote kill-switches that can be activated by the manufacturer or the government, or the installation of such a device in personal vehicles, in the state of Texas.
