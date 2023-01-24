Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has been reappointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Government for the 88th legislative session by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) will serve as committee vice chairman.
“I’m honored to be reappointed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as Chair of the Senate Committee on Local Government,” Bettencourt said in a release. “I look forward to working with Vice Chair Springer and my colleagues Sent. Sarah Eckhardt, Roland Gutierrez, Bob Hall, Robert Nichols , Tan Parker, Angela Paxton , Royce West and the entire Texas Senate on p a s s i n g meaningful legislation in this session for all Texans.”
As chairman in the 87th legislative session, Sen. Bettencourt helped pass Senate Bill 8 (8711), which gives Texas homeowners the benefit of the homestead property tax exemption in the first year of acquiring a property, Senate Bill 12 (8711), which cuts tax rates for homestead homeowners who are seniors or disabled, and Senate Bill 1 (87111) which increased the residence homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.
“The Senate Committee on Local Government is ready to go to work for all Texans,” Bettencourt said.
