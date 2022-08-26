Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke didn’t mention AR-15s confiscation during his campaign stop on Rosenberg on Thursday.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke, a Democrat, said during a presidential debate in 2020. After that remark, he lost traction and dropped out of the race.

Since then he hasn’t backed down on the statement.

Yet, confiscation wasn’t mentioned Thursday.

Instead, O’Rourke told about 500 supporters gathered at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds that a Beto Administration would insist on raising the legal age to purchase an assault rifle to 21, pass “red flag” law that would prevent people who are believed to have mental problems or who have expressed in person or on social media desires to hurt others from obtaining firearms.

A Beto Administration would also insist on universal background checks, he told the roaring crowd.

“We will win (the election), because we are fighting for the right of every child to go into that classroom this morning, tomorrow morning and every single school day and be free from fear that they will be slaughtered by someone carrying a weapon originally designed for use in war,” he said.

