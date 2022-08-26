Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke didn’t mention AR-15s confiscation during his campaign stop on Rosenberg on Thursday.
“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” O’Rourke, a Democrat, said during a presidential debate in 2020. After that remark, he lost traction and dropped out of the race.
Since then he hasn’t backed down on the statement.
Yet, confiscation wasn’t mentioned Thursday.
Instead, O’Rourke told about 500 supporters gathered at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds that a Beto Administration would insist on raising the legal age to purchase an assault rifle to 21, pass “red flag” law that would prevent people who are believed to have mental problems or who have expressed in person or on social media desires to hurt others from obtaining firearms.
A Beto Administration would also insist on universal background checks, he told the roaring crowd.
“We will win (the election), because we are fighting for the right of every child to go into that classroom this morning, tomorrow morning and every single school day and be free from fear that they will be slaughtered by someone carrying a weapon originally designed for use in war,” he said.
O’Rourke said the teen who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary last May in Uvalde waited patiently for his 18th birthday to buy the assault rifle he used in the deadly massacre.
“He didn’t try to acquire it illegally, like a criminal, when he was 16,” O’Rourke told the gathering. “He followed the law. Imagine if we could have purchased three more years for some intervention in that young man’s life.
O’Rourke said the assault rifle was so powerful it damaged the students’ bodies beyond recognition.
He said the children had to be identified by their shoes and backpacks.
“Imagine, three more years to stop that from happening,” he said.
He said a red flag law may have prevented the massacre.
“This young man was putting up such strong signals, that his friends called him a school shooter before he ever walked into a school and shot anyone.”
O’Rourke blasted Gov. Greg Abbott’s refusal to call a special session to deal with school shootings.
“This guy, Greg Abbott, who can call a special section to go after trans, who can call a special section to go after Texas school teachers (who support) CRT (critical race theory), to call a special section to weaken our very democracy and our ability to vote, will not call a special section to stand up to the NRA and the special interests and stand up for our kids.”
Besides bad-mouthing Abbott on the school shootings in Santa Fe and Uvalde, and mass killings in Sulphur Springs, Odessa and El Paso, Beto also took several moments out to excoriate Abbott for signing into law one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills and laws that prevent minorities from legally casting their ballots.
He also blasted the Texas power grid’s failure during the February 2021 winter storm that left millions without heat and Abbott’s failure to fix the broken system or call a special session to address the problem.
O’Rourke’s staff refused to make O’Rourke available to the press before or after the rally.
