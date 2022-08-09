With the growing population in the area, Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable Mike Beard expressed the need to grow in parallel — specifically by strengthening its mental health crisis response efforts.
At the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 2, Beard and Lt. Scott Soland, representing the sheriff’s office, requested $1.2 million for a mental health project within the constable’s office.
“What we’re hoping is that y’all can allocate approximately $1.2 million to a mental health project we’re looking at to create a unit to do transports in this county,” Beard presented to the court. “What we’re looking at is six deputies, a sergeant and a clerk to get this project started.”
Beard explained that Sheriff Eric Fagan supports creating a mental health unit to help alleviate criminal law enforcement officers from completing mental hospital transports when there is a higher demand for them elsewhere.
“This will free up a lot of people that are currently doing these transports where they can do other jobs they need to do,” Beard said.
According to Soland, the sheriff’s department is granted a 48- hour holding period for citizens in need of mental health attention. This short, two-day detainment period is not enough time for criminal law enforcement officers to transport those in a mental health crisis to a mental hospital while juggling other responsibilities.
“We have people that are not receiving treatment because we can’t get them transported in the appropriate amount of time,” Soland expressed. “When our crisis intervention team or patrol guys find somebody in the community that [needs] mental health care, we have 48 hours we can hold them for — only 48 hours. And that’s time to get them medically stable and get them evaluated by a mental health professional.”
