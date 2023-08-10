(FORT BEND COUNTY — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin Christopher Horn, 24, for Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence (altering or destroying a human corpse), and Matthew Allen Dubec, 29, for Tampering with Physical Evidence (altering or destroying a human corpse) of a Guy man.
On August 5, 2023, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13500 block of Vrlla Road in Guy, Fort Bend County, Texas, regarding an unidentified body in the field. Investigators were able to identify the deceased as Kevin Wayne Fojtik, 45, from Guy, Texas.
Investigators learned that the decedent, Fojtik, and the suspect, Horn, knew each other and that the two were previously involved in a disagreement. It is believed that this disagreement is what led to Fojtik being shot to death by Horn.
Austin Christopher Horn was taken into custody on August 5, 2023, for Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence (altering or destroying a human corpse). He is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail without bond. Matthew Allen Dubec was also taken into custody on August 5, 2023, for Tampering with Physical Evidence (altering or destroying a human corpse). He is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail with a $200,000 bond.
This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the death of Kevin Fojtik is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1. If you have any information on this investigation, or any unsolved felony in Fort Bend County, please consider calling the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. Your identity will remain anonymous.
“This senseless tragedy is truly disheartening, knowing that nobody deserves to experience anything like this,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “We will not rest until all parties involved are held accountable for their actions.”
