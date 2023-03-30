Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear, presents free children’s programs in April.
Family Story Time takes place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10:30-11 a.m., in the Meeting Room of the library. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Each week has a different theme. The schedule for April is as follows:
· April 4 and 5 – Safari Animals
· April 11 and 12 – Pirates
· April 18 and 19 – Earth Day
· April 25 and 26 – Feelings
Building Club will take place on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 4:30 p.m., in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will use LEGOs and other materials to build the challenge of the month or something of their own design.
After-School Break: Building Bridges will take place on Thursday, April 20, from 4:30-5 p.m., in the Meeting Room. School-aged children in grades 1-5 will use marshmallows and spaghetti noodles to build a bridge and then test its strength.
Materials for these programs are made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.
These programs are free and open to the public.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library (281-633-4675) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
