Rosenberg Animal Control has maintained a “no-kill” shelter status for the past three years, and it’s earned the community accolades from across the nation.
But more can be done, animal lovers say.
All animals, they say, even those deemed “vicious” or “dangerous” should be spared — such as those that bite humans or kill other people’s beloved pets.
To that end, the animal control advisory board wants to do away with the terms “vicious” or “dangerous” when it comes to dogs.
The board will ask the city council to amend a city ordinance that deems dogs vicious or dangerous after only one bite.
The amended statute would allow dogs “one free bite.” Dogs must bite a human a second time before they can be labeled vicious or dangerous.
Dogs that kill other animals, even the neighbor’s dog, would not be considered a dangerous or vicious dog under the new statute.
“Dogs will be dogs,” councilman Tim Krugh, who serves on the board, explained to other board members during a recent workshop.
Krugh, who owns dogs, said he doesn’t blame dogs that bite or attack, just their owners for not training their pets correctly.
The board also wants to do away with subjective terms like “attack” and “aggressive.” Board members said it would be difficult to establish whether a dog was attacking people or other animals, or whether the dog was acting in an aggressive manner or simply defending itself, not to mention there is often a lack of witnesses.
The board also wants to amend the city ordinance to remove the term “destroy” and replace it with “humanely euthanize” animals too ill or disabled to rehabilitated or considered vicious or dangerous.
The panel will also ask the council to consider amending the ordinance to allow owners of so-called vicious or dangerous dogs to have the animals rehabilitated rather than destroyed, at the owners expense.
The city council is scheduled to discuss the proposed amendments on Tuesday evening. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Rosenberg City Hall, 2110 Fourth St.
The council was asked to consider these amendments to the animal control ordinance, as well as other amendments, during a meeting in late March. The matter was placed on the council agenda by Krugh; however, most council members said they had not had time to consider the proposed changes and needed more time to study them.
Mayor Kevin Raines asked Krugh at the March meeting whether the animal control board had reviewed the requested amendments. Krugh said it had not but that an attorney had an input on the proposed changes.
Raines asked Krugh to take the proposals back to the animal control advisory board for review before bringing it before the council as is normal procedure. The adivsory board reviewed the proposed changes in early April.
City Attorney Grady Randle sat in on the board meeting in order to help guide the panel in its discussion about how the proposed amendments would jive with state law, which supercedes local ordinances.
He said he would take down the proposed changes and draw up a proposed amended ordinance but assured the board he was working on behalf of the city council and would offer his legal opinion on the proposed amendments.
Animal Control and Shelter Director Mara Hartsell agreed with the panel’s proposals.
