More than 504,000 residents in Fort Bend County are registered to vote in the March 1 primary elections — a record number — but less than 7,000 of them have cast ballots in the first two days of early voting.
Right at 6,966 residents cast ballots on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Fort Bend County Elections Administrator’s Office. Wednesday results were not available at press time. Of those, 6,148 voted in person at one of the 24 voting sites across the county.
Another 818 cast ballots by mail. Democrats accounted for 2,915 of those who voted in person and Republicans made up 3,233 in-person voters. A total of 1,494 Republicans requested mail-in voting ballots and 225 have been returned and counted as of Tuesday.
Democrats requested 3,635 mail-in ballot applications, of which 583 have been returned. Early voting ends Feb. 25. Voters may cast ballots at any of the 24 voting sites countywide.
Identification is needed to cast ballots. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.
