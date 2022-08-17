A gang investigation was initiated by the Rosenberg Police Department’s Strategic Enforcement Team (SET) in July 2022. Information was available that suggested criminal gang members from the Richmond and Needville areas of Fort Bend County, were frequenting motels in the area of Highway 36 and I69 and involved in various criminal acts. While investigating, Rosenberg SET Officers determined an aggravated robbery had occurred at the Oyo Motel located 28382 US Highway 59 in Rosenberg. This crime was not originally reported to the Rosenberg Police Department, however due to the severity of the details, officers began to gather facts and evidence that suggested 3 male subjects robbed a tenant of the motel at gunpoint.
After a lengthy investigation into the alleged robbery, arrest warrants were obtained for Keerston Wilkerson (21 YOA) from Needville, Cameron Webb (21 YOA) from Richmond, Dante Craig (19 YOA) from Pleak, and Alena Pena (19 YOA) from Richmond. All 4 subjects have been arrested for the alleged offense of aggravated robbery. At the time of arrest, Keerston Wilkerson was serving probation for a previous robbery case and Cameron Webb was serving probation for a pervious burglary case.
The Strategic Enforcement Team (SET) was designed and implemented in 2021 to reduce violence in Rosenberg and to take a proactive approach to reoccurring crime. This case is a perfect example of how the implementation of this unit can lead to a safer community. It is likely this crime would have never been reported to the police without the intervention of the SET Unit and future violence would have been imminent. I am grateful to have such dedicated public safety professionals serving the City of Rosenberg.
