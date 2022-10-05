Jesse Garcia Ramirez
On Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 05:15 am, a male suspect entered a local Chevron addressed as 350 Seabourne Meadows Dr. and robbed the cash register employee at knife point. The male subject fled location in a black passenger car. The suspect was captured on surveillance footage along with the suspect vehicle, the information was disseminated to Rosenberg Police Officers and surrounding agencies.
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Rosenberg Strategic Enforcement Team Officers (SET) located a male subject that matched the images of the suspect and was driving a similar vehicle as the suspect vehicle. The subject was arrested on traffic and narcotic charges and brought in for questioning. During an interview, the subject confessed he committed the aggravated robbery the previous day.
Rosenberg Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as 35-year-old, Jesse Garcia Ramirez. The warrant was signed by Associate District Court Judge, Stuti Patel, for the charge of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony, with a $75,000.00 bond.
Police Chief Jonathan White said, “Our officers’ tenacity in their investigative efforts led to the quick capture of an armed robbery suspect in our city. I would like to specifically commend Officer Adam Vasquez with our Strategic Enforcement Team and Detective Raul Enriquez with our Criminal Investigations Division for their efforts in solving this case.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.