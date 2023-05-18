Rosenberg Animal Control officers and local activists are at odds after activists allege abuse and neglect by the department concerning a feral cat taken from a Brazos St. residence in April.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, many residents expressed disgust at what they perceived as mishandling of the city’s Trap Neuter Return (TNR) program.

TNR programs are nationally recognized as the preferred method to humanely control feral feline populations without resorting to euthanasia.

Critics claimed that the cat, named “DD,” was relocated after being trapped, which would violate the TNR ordinance.

According to the ordinance, feral cats must be humanely trapped, evaluated, vaccinated, sterilized, and marked by an identifying notch in the left ear by a veterinarian before being returned to the trap location.

Rosenberg Assistant Police Chief Jarret Nethery stated that the office received a complaint from a citizen who alleged that a group of activists attempted to remove a feral cat from her property but were unsuccessful. The citizen claimed that the attempt resulted in property damage.

Cynthia Wessely, who spoke at the meeting, alleged that the cat was abused after being trapped inhumanely on a stormy night.

