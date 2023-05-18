Rosenberg Animal Control officers and local activists are at odds after activists allege abuse and neglect by the department concerning a feral cat taken from a Brazos St. residence in April.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, many residents expressed disgust at what they perceived as mishandling of the city’s Trap Neuter Return (TNR) program.
TNR programs are nationally recognized as the preferred method to humanely control feral feline populations without resorting to euthanasia.
Critics claimed that the cat, named “DD,” was relocated after being trapped, which would violate the TNR ordinance.
According to the ordinance, feral cats must be humanely trapped, evaluated, vaccinated, sterilized, and marked by an identifying notch in the left ear by a veterinarian before being returned to the trap location.
Rosenberg Assistant Police Chief Jarret Nethery stated that the office received a complaint from a citizen who alleged that a group of activists attempted to remove a feral cat from her property but were unsuccessful. The citizen claimed that the attempt resulted in property damage.
Cynthia Wessely, who spoke at the meeting, alleged that the cat was abused after being trapped inhumanely on a stormy night.
Nethery explained that the cat posed a danger to the community, disqualifying it from TNR eligibility.
“The weather and time of day are not typically factors we consider,” Nethery said. “Some people are upset that the cat was not subjected to the local Trap Neuter Return ordinance, but this animal was not a suitable candidate considering the citizen expressed fear of the animal and did not want it returned.”
Nethery added that the citizen described the cat as aggressive and an immediate threat to her safety.
“Animal Control captured the cat and relocated it to a less populated area of the city,” Nethery said. “Any reasonable complaint involving a real or potential threat to public safety within the city of Rosenberg will be responded to by emergency services personnel.”
Rosenberg resident Danna Psencik expressed disagreement.
“People don’t understand that all of these cats are the same,” Psencik told the council. “Some are friendly, and others are not because they are scared. A community cat is an umbrella term for any unowned or outdoor-living cat. Both feral and stray cats are considered community cats.”
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department categorizes feral cats as wild animals. Being feral describes a domesticated animal that has reverted to a wild state.
Activists argued that officers could have dropped off the cat to Mary Janssen or Wessely, who could have picked it up from the shelter instead of relocating it away from its home area.
However, Nethery clarified that neither Janssen nor Wessely are employees or volunteers with the shelter, meaning animal control officers were not obligated to contact them for assistance.
