Gov. Greg Abbott, in a State of the State address last Thursday, outlined his seven top priorities for the ongoing legislative session before an invitation-only audience at a manufacturing facility in San Marcos, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Those priorities include $4 billion for border security, property tax relief and more school choice for parents, which he called “education freedom.” He avoided use of the word “vouchers.’

The governor, beginning his third term, announced that school safety would also be a legislative priority, while avoiding any mention on curtailing the availability of guns, something Democrats hammered on in their 10-minute rebuttal.

Abbott is proposing that $15 billion of the state’s hefty surplus go toward cutting property taxes.

Patrick also announces priorities

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick a few days earlier released 30 legislative priorities, which also includes property tax relief. Patrick, who presides over the state Senate, also wants to increase the punishment for illegal voting, protect children “from obscene books in libraries” and eliminate tenure at public colleges and universities.

The Houston Chronicle reported other items on Patrick’s list include banning critical race theory in higher education and prohibiting COVID-19 mandates.

“Just because a bill does not make the priority list does not mean it is not a priority for me or the Senate,” Patrick said in a statement. “We will pass over 600 bills this session. As I like to say, every bill is a priority to someone, otherwise, we would not pass it.”

