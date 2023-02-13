Capitol Highlights

Gov. Greg Abbot has issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties affected by the early February ice storm and is seeking a federal declaration as well for areas in Southeast Texas affected by rare January tornadoes. The ice storm caused considerable damage to property and power outages in the affected areas. The declaration for ice-storm damaged counties includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties.

“Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm,” Abbott said.

The ice storm brought tree limbs snapping and crashing onto power lines. More than 170,000 Austin households were without power for several days, with some going more than 10 days without power.

Abbott also requested a presidential disaster declaration for counties in Southeast Texas hit by tornadoes and severe storms in late January. That request includes Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange counties. If that request is granted, residents and businesses in those counties would have access to federal loans and grants.

Religious freedom bills draw bipartisan support

Three bills have been filed in the Texas House aimed at improving Texans ability to practice their religions. The Austin American-Statesman reported that state Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Euless, filed the bills to expand the state’s list of optional holidays to include more religious holy days; prevent standardized tests being given on those days; and ensure that religious leaders of all faiths can legally perform marriages.

Bhojani, one of the state’s first Muslim legislators, was joined at a news conference by Republican state Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond, who is Christian, and fellow Muslim state Rep. Suleman Lalani, D- Sugar Land.

