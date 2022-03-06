I purposely waited a week after Gov. Greg Abbott’s letter dropped to the world to see because I did not want to rush to conclusions based on the social media outrage. But now with time to think about it, I find what Abbott has done to be repugnant.
Abbott issued a letter on Feb. 22 calling for “licensed professionals” and the general public to report parents of transgender minors to state authorities if it appears the minors could be receiving gender-affirming medical care.
The letter also gave the Department of Family and Protective Services the ability to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” of any instances.
Any such practice would be classified as “child abuse” under state law.
I don’t view this as a right or left issue but as an issue about rights. Similar to how people used to discriminate against gay people, the cycle has turned to the trans-community.
Ironically, the biggest discriminators seem to be the ones who preach about freedom of choice and liberty the most. Abbott is on record criticizing big government and the prospect of “socialist government taking over your daily life.”
The fact that the government could take your kids away for what they deem as “child abuse” is an authoritative move.
The notion by some indicates that parents are forcing this lifestyle onto their kids or that it’s something that can be changed through therapy.
We learned in the past that gay conversion therapy is a fraud and doesn’t work because a lifestyle can’t be converted.
If you are a straight person, there is no amount of “therapy or treatment” that could be done to you to make you attracted to the same sex.
Are there instances of crazy parents forcing it onto children? Sure. A very small percentage and if that is the case then they should be punished.
However, if you’re a parent trying to do what you think would make your child the happiest and most comfortable, wouldn’t you do that.
You certainly wouldn’t want your doctor personally snitching on you to the government so they can investigate you and potentially take your kids away.
What happened to Abbott’s BS lines about protecting family values and keeping the family together. I guess that’s a selective policy.
However, for the crowd that wants to give no regulation to do gender-altering surgeries I believe is a mistake.
I do genuinely think that for surgery of that magnitude you generally should be at least 18 years of age or under a heavy recommendation from a doctor.
Children’s minds are undeveloped and a decision like that is just too big for someone that young to decide.
A doctor that has more qualifications on the issues than Gov. Abbott should also have a heavy say and be in constant contact with the parents and the children to see what is the right decision for each case.
Doctors typically end up prescribing puberty blockers in their place around the ages of eight or nine to help the issues.
The medication is trusted by medical professionals that have way more knowledge of the situation than you or I.
Dr. Courtney Finlayson, pediatric endocrinology at the highly reputable Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago, approves of the medication if it is needed.
“We have a lot of experience in pediatric endocrinology using pubertal blockers. And from all the evidence we have they are generally a very safe medication,” she said.
The medication allows these families the opportunity to hit a pause button, to prevent natal puberty until parents and doctors know that that’s either the right or the wrong direction for the particular child.
The issue more with me is the idea of talking to a doctor or a parent about the issue and potentially being punished for it.
It certainly bothers me that the community would be incentivized to tell government officials about those who may not want to be disclosed, let alone children.
The trans-community already goes through enough mental hurdles and obstacles as it is.
The Trevor Project’s National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that 52% of all transgender and nonbinary young people in the U.S. seriously contemplated killing themselves in 2020.
It’s hard for many trans people to come out and disclose to their friends and family how they feel and risking the chance of being outed when they aren’t ready could be disastrous for an already reeling population.
Texas judge Amy Clark Meachum’s ruling temporarily halted the new policy on Wednesday and will be put up in a March 11 hearing.
Even if the policy holds up, it’s another controversial and unpopular decision made by Abbott.
The governor enacted the controversial heartbeat bill which prohibited abortion up until six weeks, which was met with outrage.
With the November general election coming up, Abbott has given his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke plenty of unpopular arsenal to fire off at him.
But this is about more than political brownie points or saying the right thing to win an election, this new ruling is flat-out authoritative, anti-science and goes way, way, way too far.
We as Americans believe that this country is justice for ALL and sometimes our confusion and ignorance get in the way of what this country was built upon. Freedom and liberty for all.
Reach Nick Irene at nirene@fbherald.com.
