re crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18
Ibrahim Khawaja attended his daughter’s fifth-grade graduation on Thursday, but he couldn’t help thinking about the 19 students and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, just days before.
“Instead of completely celebrating and being euphoric, knowing she has finished elementary school and going to middle school, I had a somber heart,” he told a small crowd gathered in front of the justice center in Richmond on Wednesday evening for a candlelight prayer vigil.
“See, this isn’t about politics. And when we speak up, it’s shameful for people to tell us it’s about politics.”
Like others who spoke, Khawaja called upon government leaders to do something about gun violence.
“Stop the words. Let’s hold the people we put in power accountable,” he said.
“Do something. Because this doesn’t affect Democratic kids or Republican kids, it affects American kids.”
Fort Bend County Judge KP George agreed.
“We are demanding (lawmakers) do something about it. Enough is enough,” George said.
“Firearms are now the leading cause of death of U.S. children,” he said, citing statistics he said he had read. “(They’re our babies), our future. So we are killing our future.”
He said polls have shown that most Americans want common sense gun laws while upholding the Second Amendment.
“We must do that for the sake of our future and the sake of our children,” he said, noting that school shootings “can happen anywhere now.”
“A civilized society’s character is determined by how we take care of our little ones,” George said. “Our character is being tested.”
He said every American has a role to play in ending gun violence.
“Stand up for what is right and fight for what is right,” he said.
George said he has thought about what he would say if he met one of the parents of the slain school children.
“As a civilized society, I don’t think we can say anything to those parents. It is heart breaking,” he said.
“The least we can do is pray for them and show our support for them and request our elected officials do something about it.”
After every mass shooting, George said he hears “don’t politicize it. Let’s focus on healing,” which he says is “absolutely important.”
But there needs to be action, too, he added.
“Nineteen babies and two adults did not go to a war zone,” he told the gathering. “They did not go to a dangerous place. They went to school. And I believe, when I send three of my children to school, the school is the second safest place outside of the home.”
He said he knows those gathered for the tribute feel the same way.
“And coming back in body bags, it’s heart breaking,” he said, taking a moment to compose himself.
Pastor Byron Stevenson with the Fort Bend Church in Sugar Land read from scripture, Psalm 34:18, which says God will heal those whose spirits have been crushed.
“Most gracious God, we pause for your presence as a people, as a county, as a state, as a nation whose hearts have been broken and whose spirits are crushed,” he said.
“Yet again, in the past few weeks, we have watched tragedy unfold right before our eyes.
“We have faith that those little ones and those teachers that have lost their lives are at peace and at rest with you,” he said. “But for those of us who remain, we pray God, that you would step in and guide our government officials and leaders to do the right thing. Press upon them the will to enact laws that will prevent tragedies like these from ever happening again.”
Pastor Will Starkweather with St. Martin Lutheran Church in Sugar Land, reminded those in attendance that it was only two weeks ago when a white man shot and killed 10 Black people in a shopping market in Buffalo NY.
“Even as (the students and teachers in Uvalde) were dying, we were still offering our thoughts and prayers over 10 black bodies slain on the altar of white supremacy,” he said, likening the gunmen to thieves.
“The thieves that are in our lives, stealing hope, stealing peace, stealing safety, stealing life from us,” he said. “How long, oh Lord? Twenty-one lives stolen, by a thief.
“We come together to mourn so many more lives stolen by thieves, stolen by guns, stolen by hatred, stolen by violence. We come together to grieve together the peace that has been stolen from us, the comfort that has been stolen from us, the security that has been stolen from us.”
There have been 212 mass shooting this year in 146 days, 242 slain, 909 wounded this year in mass shootings, he said.
During a similar prayer vigil at his church Thursday evening, Starkweather’s daughter asked about the tragedy.
“My daughter, 8 years old, asked me as she looked at 21 candles, ‘why would someone go into an elementary school and kill children?’ I don’t have an answer. The closest I could come was that it was a monstrous act of unspeakable evil.”
And yet, “how much more evil the apathy of a nation that watches 212 other shootings before this one? How much more evil the apathy of allowing the next shooting? How long, oh Lord?”
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan also demanded action.
“I believe in prayer. I am a man of prayer,” he said.
“But prayer without action is like faith without works. We must do something. It’s not a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s our children. That’s the issue.”
