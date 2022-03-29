93 gang members arrested in Operation Margo

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office led a 7-week zero-tolerance anti-gang operation with multiple law enforcement agencies in January and February 2022.
Dubbed Operation MARGO, the initiative resulted in 93 arrests, including 28 wanted fugitives and 11 gang members.
“Ninety-three arrests take a lot of effort and law enforcement worked tirelessly to make this operation a success,” said Special Crimes Chief Prosecutor Mark Hanna. “This type of coordinated effort makes it harder for street gangs to do business in Fort Bend County. And our goal is to put them out of business.”
The operation targeted eight locations throughout Fort Bend County, including Fresno, Stafford, Katy, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Richmond, Mission Bend, and Houston.
During the operation, peace officers from the different agencies worked in partnership with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office as a force multiplier to reduce gang and criminal activity across the county. The goal was to locate street-level criminal activity, identify gang members, and develop criminal intelligence data.
This systematic effort to reduce crime in Fort Bend County resulted in the execution of 44 warrants, the seizure of 23 pounds of illegal narcotics, 16 firearms, and over $8,000 in allegedly illegal proceeds.
“Operation MARGO is a continuation of my office’s proactive efforts to reduce crime in Fort Bend County. Gangs have targeted our community and we have targeted gang members for arrest and prosecution," said District Attorney Middleton. "We will identify gang members and hold them accountable as organized criminal enterprises.
"We will fight to keep Fort Bend County safe.”
District Attorney Middleton also extended his thanks to the agencies that collaborated in this operation with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, noting that they were essential to the success of the operation.
The partner agencies included the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 3, Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 4, Department of Public Safety, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department, Katy Police Department, Missouri City Police Department, Richmond Police Department, and the Rosenberg Police Department.
Chief Bobby Clark and the Community Volunteer Fire Department-Station 1 were thanked for the use of their facility during this operation.
