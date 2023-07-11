Darryl Humphrey Sr.

Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. may have committed a criminal offense last month when he attempted to pay attorney fees with a city-issued check without permission.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said Monday that his office was investigating whether Humphrey committed a crime when he attempted to reimburse a Kendleton businessman more than $9,000 in attorney fees with a check drawn on the city of Kendleton’s bank account without the city council’s authorization.

“We are investigating it,” Middleton told The Herald. “Depending on how it is worded in the charge, it might be considered theft. We aren’t certain at this point.”

Middleton confirmed that Humphrey attempted to reimburse Todd Doucet’s attorney fees last month as part of a plea bargain agreement.

Humphrey was criminally indicted in December after he failed to turn over public records as required by law.

He apparently was in the process of accepting a plea bargain that would have seen him sentenced to pre-trial diversion if he agreed to plead guilty to the offense and reimburse Doucet his attorney fees.

Doucet was forced to hire an attorney after Humphrey raised the water rate at his RV park from $100 per month to $700 per month in November 2021.

