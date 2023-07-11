Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. may have committed a criminal offense last month when he attempted to pay attorney fees with a city-issued check without permission.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said Monday that his office was investigating whether Humphrey committed a crime when he attempted to reimburse a Kendleton businessman more than $9,000 in attorney fees with a check drawn on the city of Kendleton’s bank account without the city council’s authorization.
“We are investigating it,” Middleton told The Herald. “Depending on how it is worded in the charge, it might be considered theft. We aren’t certain at this point.”
Middleton confirmed that Humphrey attempted to reimburse Todd Doucet’s attorney fees last month as part of a plea bargain agreement.
Humphrey was criminally indicted in December after he failed to turn over public records as required by law.
He apparently was in the process of accepting a plea bargain that would have seen him sentenced to pre-trial diversion if he agreed to plead guilty to the offense and reimburse Doucet his attorney fees.
Doucet was forced to hire an attorney after Humphrey raised the water rate at his RV park from $100 per month to $700 per month in November 2021.
Doucet said he asked Humphrey to provide him with the city ordinance that allowed the city to raise the water rates by 600% but he said Humphrey didn’t and wouldn’t provide him the ordinance.
Four months later, Doucet was forced to hire an attorney to seek the ordinance through the Texas Public Information Act.
If Humphrey couldn’t provide the ordinance, it would be proof that he didn’t have authority to raise Doucet’s water rate, the businessman told The Herald.
Doucet and his attorney said Humphrey failed to respond to the TPIA request.
Humphrey also failed to respond to respond to a similar request issued by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which resulted in an investigation by Middleton’s office and the subsequent grand jury indictment.
Doucet told The Herald that Humphrey and his attorney attempted to settle the matter last month by reimbursing him with a check.
“The day before he was supposed to go to court, Mr. Humphrey and his attorney went to the DA’s office and attempted to give the prosecutor a check for just over $9,000,” Doucet said.
“The prosecutor asked Mr. Humphrey if he had the authority to write the check, and he said yes. She then asked him if he had to have permission from the city council to write the check, and he said no.”
The assistant district attorney prosecuting the case refused to accept the check, Doucet told The Herald.
It turns out that Humphrey did have to get permission from the council before writing the check.
One city council member said the mayor only has the authority to write checks for amounts less than $500. Any checks for larger amounts must be authorized by the council first, the council member explained.
Humphrey already has used city funds to pay his own attorney fees.
He has paid his attorney $10,000 in earlier in the year to pay for his defense attorney.
Although he is using city tax dollars to pay his attorney fees, Humphrey has yet to discuss his criminal indictments with the city council.
After Humphrey attempted to pay Doucet’s attorney fees with a check drawn on the city’s checking account without permission, the prosecutor pulled the plug on the plea agreement, Doucet said.
“She told me she then took the plea bargain off the table,” Doucet recalled. “At this time, they are going to trial.”
