ROSENBERG — Staff has recommended the Rosenberg City Council accept a Community Development Block Grant worth nearly $750,000 to improve water lines throughout the Blume Road service area.
This will be discussed in Tuesday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 2110 Fourth St.
The proposed project would rehab water and sewer lines along Prairie Lane and Mebane Lane at Avenue H and Matamoros Drive between Blume Road and FM 529.
The agreement will also be in conjunction with Fort Bend County. The $748,432 CDBG funding repairs aging infrastructure within the low or moderate-income areas based on county census data, City Manager John Maresh said.
The application would be due by April 14 and includes a local match of approximately $65,181 for construction contingencies. A budget adjustment will be included for approval at a later meeting if approved.
In the consent agenda portion of the meeting, council can authorize Mayor Kevin Raines to enter into an employment agreement with Police Chief Jonathan White. White, who has been chief since 2018, finished his annual performance evaluation on March 21.
The agreement establishes White’s pay and “other terms of employment,” according to the resolution.
