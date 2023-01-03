6 Democrat judges take oath of office

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher administers the oath of office to Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who won a second term of office in November. George’s wife and daughter attended the ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Justice Center. Fletcher’s House District 7 includes part of Fort Bend County. George, a Democrat, defeated former Precinct 4 Constable Trever Nehls, a Republican, in the November general election.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George administers the oath of office to Chad Bridges, who was elected judge of 458th Judicial District in November. Bridges, a Republican, defeated Stephen Longoria, a Democrat, in the November general election by 563 votes. Bridges served as a judge previously but was defeated four years ago. Bridges has worked for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office for the past four years.
County Judge KP George administers the oath of office to Dean Hrbacek, a Republican, who defeated Democrat Sherman Hatton Jr. in the race for County Court At Law No. 6. Hrbacek drew 50.11% of the votes cast, or 121,002, compared to 120,448 by Hatton — a difference of 554 votes.
Tyra McCollum takes the oath of office on Sunday, Jan. 1, with her family looking on. She was elected judge of Fort Bend County Court At Law No. 2 in November. A Democrat, McCollum defeated incumbent Judge Jeff McMeans, a Republican, by 55 votes. Democrats oversee five of the nine judicial benches in Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County Judge KP George administers the oath of office to Democrat Surendran K. Pattel, who was elected judge of 240th Judicial District in November. Pattel’s wife holds the Bhagavad Gita, the most revered of all the Hindu texts. The Gita calls for selfless action and public service. George, a Christian, and Surendran, a Hindu, are both from India originally. Pattel defeated Republican Edward Krenek by a mere 36 votes.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George administers the oath of office to Monica Rawlins, who was elected judge of 328th Judicial District in November. Rawlins, a Democrat, defeated Walter Armatys, a Republican, in the November general election by 372 votes. Her extended family looks on.
Toni Wallace was sworn in for a second term on Sunday, Jan. 1. She has served as judge of County Court At Law No. 4 for the past four years. Wallace, a Democrat, was elected to office four years ago by the blue wave that swept Republican judges out of office. She defeated Republican Courtney Rosen Kovach by 837 votes.
