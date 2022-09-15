The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court unanimously adopted a $500 million spending plan for the upcoming 12 months.
“The approved budget is a historic budget for Fort Bend that prioritizes public safety and community resources for the diverse residents of Fort Bend County,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said.
The county’s operating budget, which goes into effect Oct. 1, was set at $489,035,596 and drainage district budget at $10,828,608 for a total of $499,864,204.
This is a total increase of 11.1% with the majority of that increase focused on public safety, community resources, and ensuring prior bond service payments, George’s office explained in a news release.
George and County Commissioners Vincent Morales, Grady Prestage, Andy Meyers, and Ken DeMerchant also voted to adopt a $0.4383 per $100 value property tax rate — down from $0.464 per $100 value in 2018.
Recently, commissioners court unanimously commissioned a comprehensive classification and compensation study from the Segal Group to determine if Fort Bend County employee pay is market competitive and if there is an internally equitable compensation system to attract, retain and compensate its employees.
As a result of the study, county employees in specific job grades and departments including those in public safety fields will be given no less than a 4% pay equity increase starting in October.
