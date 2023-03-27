Twenty-nine men who thought they were paying for sex are now paying attorney fees after they were arrested by authorities in January.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office collaborated with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance and partnering agencies to conduct a multi-day proactive operation that resulted in the arrests.
Operation New Year was a buyer suppression operation in Sugar Land targeting illicit sexually oriented businesses and resulted in 29 arrests, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office reportded.
“The operation aimed to combat human trafficking in Fort Bend County by identifying and arresting those intending to buy sex,” District Attorney Brian Middleton explained.
“Commonly known as ‘johns’, they create the demand for human trafficking and contribute to the pervasive problem the community faces from these crimes.”
Middleton’s office shut down an illicit massage business suspected of being involved in prostitution under their authority to regulate and remove such commercial enterprises.
Through a cooperative effort with the property owner, the tenant was evicted and the illegal operation came to an end, the DA’s office announced during a press conference Monday morning.
The location was then used to stage an undercover operation where law enforcement received solicitations for sex from prospective buyers, investigators said.
Middleton congratulated the team on the results and further stressed the importance of being proactive.
“Our goal is to keep our community safe from crime and eradicate human trafficking in its entirety,” he said.
“Once again, we partnered with other law enforcement agencies to conduct a sting operation. In this operation, we targeted prospective sex buyers. Again, whether in a residential neighborhood or commercial establishment, we are watching.
“Fort Bend County is, and will continue to be, one the safest places to live because of operations like this. We are setting the tone – do not come to Fort Bend County to commit crime.”
County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson agreed.
“The fight against human trafficking is something that we all must join in to save lives,” she said.
“It’s not just an effort of one office or one official, it is an undertaking that all of us in leadership and in our communities must join together to fight.
“My office will use the civil remedies of injunctive relief and civil penalties to compliment the criminal law enforcement approach being led by District Attorney Brian Middleton, Sheriff Eric Fagan, and other local law enforcement agencies. Human trafficking and sex trafficking are driven by supply and demand.
“If we get rid of these massage parlors, also known as illicit massage parlors, we can reduce the supply in our county and drive this activity out of our county. Together we can make Fort Bend safer for our children and for everyone.”
Thirty-one charges were filed, including solicitation of prostitution, resisting arrest, and drug-related charges, Middleton’s office announced.
Middleton recognizes our law enforcement partners as critical to the success of these operations.
The partner agencies included the Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri City Police Department, Houston Police Department, Department of Public Safety, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
