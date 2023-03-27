Twenty-nine men who thought they were paying for sex are now paying attorney fees after they were arrested by authorities in January.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office collaborated with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance and partnering agencies to conduct a multi-day proactive operation that resulted in the arrests.

Operation New Year was a buyer suppression operation in Sugar Land targeting illicit sexually oriented businesses and resulted in 29 arrests, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office reportded.

“The operation aimed to combat human trafficking in Fort Bend County by identifying and arresting those intending to buy sex,” District Attorney Brian Middleton explained.

“Commonly known as ‘johns’, they create the demand for human trafficking and contribute to the pervasive problem the community faces from these crimes.”

Middleton’s office shut down an illicit massage business suspected of being involved in prostitution under their authority to regulate and remove such commercial enterprises.

Through a cooperative effort with the property owner, the tenant was evicted and the illegal operation came to an end, the DA’s office announced during a press conference Monday morning.

