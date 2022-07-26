Rosenberg City Council members will meet Tuesday to review and discuss the proposed 2023 fiscal year budget and the 2022 tax rate.
The council also is scheduled to review and discuss the placement of solid waste poly carts in the alley within the block of Second Street and Third Street, Avenue F and Avenue G in Historic Downtown Rosenberg. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., at Rosenberg City Hall, 2110 Fourth St.
Tanya Kveton, director of communications for the city, is also scheduled to present a proposed public art instillation project.
Travis Tanner, executive director of community development, will present some proposed zoning regulations for the council to review and discuss. The council is also slated to review and discuss drainage improvements in the general area of Jane Long Drive near Frances Drive.
Finally, the council will end the meeting by reviewing and discussing a plan for adding sidewalks in the Timber Lane subdivision. The proposal was placed on the agenda by District 1 council member Keith Parker. The council may choose to direct staff to act on these items.
