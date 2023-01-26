Jack Crown, 4, of Richmond, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when he was only 5 months old. SMA is a disease in which the body lacks the proteins to make muscles grow — including the muscles needed to breath, walk and talk.

“Prior to 2017, SMA was one of the hardest diagnoses you could get, because there were no drugs available to extend your life span,” explained Jack’s mother, Paige.

“But since 2017, new drugs have been developed that can extend the lifespan of those with SMA.”

Still, little Jack’s daily battle with SMA means that even simple colds can lead to hospitalization.

And that’s what happened just before Thanksgiving.

“For most people, a cold is a normal respiratory illness, but for Jack it really took him out,” she said.

Jack was taken to Children’s Memorial Hermann in downtown Houston where he had to be intubated — have a hose inserted down his throat to provide oxygen to his lungs.

