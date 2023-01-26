Jack Crown, 4, of Richmond, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when he was only 5 months old. SMA is a disease in which the body lacks the proteins to make muscles grow — including the muscles needed to breath, walk and talk.
“Prior to 2017, SMA was one of the hardest diagnoses you could get, because there were no drugs available to extend your life span,” explained Jack’s mother, Paige.
“But since 2017, new drugs have been developed that can extend the lifespan of those with SMA.”
Still, little Jack’s daily battle with SMA means that even simple colds can lead to hospitalization.
And that’s what happened just before Thanksgiving.
“For most people, a cold is a normal respiratory illness, but for Jack it really took him out,” she said.
Jack was taken to Children’s Memorial Hermann in downtown Houston where he had to be intubated — have a hose inserted down his throat to provide oxygen to his lungs.
Jack spent eight weeks at the hospital and he was intubated for six of those weeks.
When the hoses were removed and he was awakened, all he wanted to do was go home, Paige recalled.
During his stay at Children’s Memorial, Paige and husband Johnny befriended another Fort Bend family whose daughter was also being treated at the hospital.
Just days before Jack’s release, the girl’s grandfather, Larry Riendean, asked Paige and Johnny if it would be all right for him to reach out to the Richmond Fire Department and see if firefighters would be willing to welcome Jack back home. Larry, a retired Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy, still has plenty of friends on the force and knows plenty of other public servants.
The Crowns thought it was a delightful idea.
“Jack loves the color red, he loves trucks and big red trucks,” Paige said.
The youngster returned home in an ambulance because they family was worried something would happen while they were in traffic.
When Jack arrived at his Pecan Lakes home, friends, family and neighbors were there to welcome him home.
Parked out front was a Richmond fire engine and standing by to welcome Jack home was a squad of firefighters, much to the little boy’s delight.
“It was lovely. All our neighbors were there. And the firefighters were amazing. Jack was so happy,” Paige recalled.
“I can’t thank Larry and the fire department enough for what they did. They put a big smile on Jack’s face. They made him very happy.”
