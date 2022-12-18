During this time of partisan politics, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) and Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06) introduced the Trucker Bathroom Access Act.
This bill would ensure truckers can access bathroom facilities when picking up or delivering cargo. It would not require businesses to construct new restrooms, only requiring access for truckers to the same restroom a business has for its customers and employees.
“I am proud to introduce legislation to ensure our great American truckers have basic access to restroom facilities while working,” Nehls said. “American truckers are this nation’s backbone, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for the tremendous contributions they made during the pandemic.
“I thank Rep. Houlahan, the (Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association) and the Women in Trucking Association for partnering with me on this legislation.” Houlahan lauded the move for the impact it could potentially have for gender diversity in the industry.
“Time and again, we’ve seen that when we include more women in our workforce, our economy prospers — that’s true for the trucking industry, too,” Houlahan said. “But restricted access to bathrooms is putting that progress in jeopardy.
“In response, our new bipartisan legislation will give all truckers, and female drivers in particular, the confidence of having access to a restroom when they deliver goods to business and American families,” Houlahan added.
“Especially as the trucking industry continues to face employee retention challenges, we must ensure that we provide truckers a working environment that honors their vital role in growing our economy.
“Ultimately, keeping more drivers on the road means fewer supply chain delays and lower costs. I’m proud to partner with Rep. Nehls on this straightforward effort.”
OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer thanked legislators for their efforts.
“The men and women of America’s trucking industry keep our supply chain moving and it’s only reasonable that their most basic of needs be accommodated while they are on the job,” Spencer said. “We’ve heard from countless drivers who have been forced to ‘hold it’ because they were not allowed to access the bathroom when they were picking up or delivering freight.
“We thank Rep. Nehls for showing tremendous leadership on this issue and we look forward to continue working with him and our coalition partners to get this legislation signed into law.”
Ellen Voie, President and CEO of the Women in Trucking Association, also thanked Nehls.
“As more women enter the trucking industry, the need for restroom access increases while access to facilities has decreased,” Voie said. “We applaud Rep. Nehls’ support to require shippers and receivers to offer our drivers this very basic need.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.