Nehls, Fagan both credited with saving choking diners

It’s a rare statistic, if such stats are kept: Fort Bend County has had two sheriffs save people from choking to death.
The Herald reported in its Tuesday, Aug. 23, issue that current Sheriff Eric Fagan saved a fellow diner from choking to death earlier this month. But before Fagan’s life-saving effort, former Sheriff Troy Nehls saved a person from choking to death at Chick-fil-A in Rosenberg in February 2017.
Louis Palacios said he realized he had taken too big a bite and couldn’t breathe. Fortunately, he said, he spotted a familiar face, Nehls, nearby and rushed to him.
Nehls quickly performed the Heimlich Maneuver and dislodged the chunk of chicken sandwich lodged in Palacios’ windpipe. Nehls said he has only used the Heimlich Maneuver twice in his 25 years of law enforcement.
In 2016, he saved a choking woman at a football game. Five and a half years later, Fagan performed the same procedure on a man seated next to him at a restaurant in Fort Worth.
Both Nehls and Fagan were praised as heroes for their quick thinking and actions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.