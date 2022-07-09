The Needville Intermediate All-Stars took the first shot across the bow on Thursday with an impressive win over West University.
On Friday, Needville was the team to beat after a 17-2 win over Silsbee in Houston.
Needville advanced to the Texas East state tournament finals Sunday against West University, who eliminated Silsbee with a 16-5 win on Thursday.
A win on Sunday will advance Needville to the Southwest Region Intermediate Tournament, which will be held in Houston from July 21-27.
Needville's pitching allowed only two hits over four innings.
Trenton Ross (2.1 IP), Owen Ondruch (1.1 IP) and Angelo Aprea (0.1 IP) combined to give up two earned runs while striking out six and walking four.
The Needville hitters collected plenty of hits.
The future Blue Jays had 12 hits, including seven extra-base hits.
Silsbee struck first on Friday night with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, but Needville answered with three runs.
Needville scored three runs without a hit in the opening frame. Kase Vacek and Carter Hedt led off with walks.
Vacek stole second and third base while Hedt was at-bat, and Hedt wasted no time also stealing a base.
Both runners scored on a wild pitch with Ross at-bat, who also walked. Aprea secured Needville's fourth walk.
Ross scored on an error, and Aprea was left stranded on third base by two strikeouts.
After the early scoring by Silsbee, Ross settled down to strike out the side in the second inning.
The Needville offense went back to work in the bottom of the frame. Konnor Bittner and Vacek hit doubles to make it 4-2. Hedt (single) and Lucas Robbins (walk) loaded the bases ahead of a double by Ross.
Aprea (single) and Cade Park (walk) kept the train moving before a wild pitch scored Ross.
Ondruch reloaded the bases with a walk before Silsbee was able to retire the side.
In the third inning, Needville sent six batters to reach base safely before Silsbee recorded an out.
Vacek crushed the first pitch he saw for a solo home run.
Hedt (walk), Robbins (single) and Ross (walk) kept the base paths full of future Blue Jays.
Aprea smacked Needville's second home run to center field to help make it 13-2 in favor of the boys in blue.
Park (single) and Brayden Garrie (hit by pitch) were on base ahead of a triple by Vacek to score two more runs.
Vacek collected two extra-base hits in one inning.
Silsbee was able to rally in the fourth with three walks, but Aprea got the final out to keep the game at 15-2.
Aprea doubled in Robbins to make it 16-2, and a ground out by Ondruch scored Aprea to put the run-rule into effect for the Needville win.
Vacek and Aprea each three hits for Needville. Ross and Aprea each drove in three runs, while Vacek drove in four runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.