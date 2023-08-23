Needville advances to LLWS U.S. finals

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — DJ Jablonski continued to own the Little League World Series, delivering yet another near-complete pitching performance and a solo home run to propel Southwest past West.
Needville’s star pitcher showcased his mastery again on Monday at Lamade Stadium on ESPN2.
Following a 10-strikeout night on Aug. 16 against Mid-Atlantic, Jablonski breezed through the El Segundo lineup, throwing 90 pitches over 5 1⁄3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits.
He walked one batter but struck out five.
Needville Head Coach Andy McRae consistently emphasizes to his team the importance of staying relaxed and enjoying the experience, a message that has resonated on the grand stage.
“This isn’t the end of the world and it’s a fun experience that they need to enjoy,” McRae said. “Even if we had lost two straight and been out, it still would’ve been an honor and a great experience, so take in that perspective. You realize that it’s a fun kids’ game and I think that helps us focus.”
Once again, Needville asserted itself early, securing a 2-0 lead in the opening inning courtesy of consecutive RBI singles by Colten Georgi and Easton Benge.
Dalyn Martin and Easton Ondruch set the stage for these scoring opportunities with singles at the top of the batting order, placing runners at first and second base.
Jablonski yielded his only run during West’s second at-bat.
Louis Lappe got the best of a 2-2 count, homering to center field and halving the score after the first.
Jablonski didn’t allow the early setback to deter him and left little room for error, not giving up another hit until the fifth inning.
In the fourth inning, Jablonski reclaimed the run with a powerful blast to right-center, reinstating Needville’s two-run advantage.
McRae did not have enough words to describe Jablonski’s contributions and performance.
“Considering all of the tournaments we have played in, DJ always seems to come up big when we need him most,” McRae said. “We are still in the big moments and he continues to just keep doing his thing.”
Ondruch relieved Jablonski, clinching the final two outs and securing the save.
The team’s reputation continues to grow as former MLB players and many of ESPN’s top analysts eagerly seek a chance to meet the young sluggers who have taken the tournament by storm.
“You have Todd Frazier, Tim Kurkjiun and Jessica Mendoza from ESPN interviewing the boys,” McRae said. “We were even chosen to pick up the Washington Nationals and ride with them on the bus and they got to hang out with them. It was such a cool experience for them.”
The kids had an opportunity to meet with Stone Garrett, a George Ranch alumnus and starting outfielder for the Nationals, before their Sunday game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.
Needville advanced to the next round of the winner’s bracket, facing the Northeast Seattle Little League team on Wednesday, representing the Northwest Region.
This marks the team’s 13-straight win dating back to the Texas East state tournament.
The victor will advance to the U.S. Championship, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on ABC.
For McRae and his son Jagger, who has coached and played alongside many of these youngsters since T-Ball, the possibility of being just three wins away from a world championship is an awe-inspiring prospect.
“You see it on TV and dream about it as a kid and then you see the community behind us,” McRae said. “Needville is already a tight-knit community but things like this help us bond more. It’s something that has never happened to Needville and it’s been really cool.”
The team that loses on Wednesday will face a must-win situation against the victor of the West-Southwest matchup in the elimination bracket, vying for the remaining spot in the U.S. Championship.
That game will occur at 6 p.m. today, airing on ESPN.
Results were unavailable by print time, so Wednesday’s recap will be available in the Sunday edition of The Herald.
