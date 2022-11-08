Nearly 200,000 vote early

Early voting ended Friday in Fort Bend County, and early voting statistics show more than 187,000 county residents cast their votes ahead of today’s general election. Friday was the single-biggest day in terms of number of ballots cast with 27,330, breaking the mark set Oct. 24 (16,769) for most voters in a single day during the period.
Of the 550,000 registered voters, 34% took advantage of early voting to cast their ballots in national, state and county races. Right at 12,425 voters requested early vote-by-mail ballots, with 8,979 ballots having been returned by the end of early voting.
Fort Bend County saw 177,666 early voters in person at the 28 early voting polling centers.
Fort Bend ISD was the jurisdiction with the largest turnout, with 93,355 voters showing up in person, while Lamar CISD had 43,737 voters.
33,889 voters cast their ballots in Katy ISD, while Missouri City (18,419) and Houston (5,236) combined for more than 23,000 votes.
Cinco Ranch Branch Library saw the most voters with 18,516, while Sienna Annex recorded 11,022 voters.
Four Corners Community Center (10,369) and Tompkins High School (10,133) also accommodated more than 10,000 voters.
Bowie Middle School saw 9,341 cast their ballots, while the Missouri City Visitors Center recorded 8,604 ballots.
Sugar Land Branch Library notched 8,551 voters. Reese Technical Center received 8,261 ballots, while at Jacks Conference Center, 7,713 cast their votes, 7,662 people voted at George Memorial Library.
The Rosenberg Annex Building reported 7,092 early voters, while Fulshear High School saw 6,654 votes. Quil Valley Fund Office (6,555) and Hightower High School (6,313) each surpassed the 6,000-vote mark. Lost Creek Conference Center (5,788), Great Oaks Baptist Church (5,781), Jordan High School (5,409) and Kroger Riverstone (5,017) reported more than 5,000 voters.
Chasewood Clubhouse counted 4,003 ballots, Meadows Place City Hall had 3,973 and Seven Lakes High School saw 3,901. Jones Creek Ranch Park (3,662) and Road and Bridge in Needville (3,563) also eclipsed the 3,000-threshold. Advenir at Grand Parkway West (2,846), North Annex (2,274), Commonwealth Clubhouse (2,160), Richmond Water Maintenance Facility (1,387) and Beasley City Hall (1,116) rounded out the vote totals.
Voting locations for today’s general election are as follows:
In Rosenberg
■ Calvary Baptist Church
■ Fairgrounds Building D
■ Our Lady of Guadalupe Family Life Church
■ Rosenberg Annex Building In Richmond
■ Bowie Middle School
■ Clayton Oaks Assisted Living
■ Crockett Middle School
■ Eagle Heights Church
■ Farmhouse at Harvest Green
■ Foster High School
■ Gallery Furniture
■ George Bush High School
■ George Memorial Library
■ Great Oaks Baptist Church
■ Jones Creek Ranch Park
■ Joy Lutheran Church
■ Pecan Grove MUD Administration Building
■ Randle High School
■ Richmond Water Maintenance Facility
■ Westlake Preparatory Academy
In Fulshear
■ Fulshear High School
■ Jordan High School
■ R-1 Rogers Retail and Warehouse In Needville —
■ Brazos Bend Baptist Church
■ Columbus Club Hall Needville
Elsewhere in the area
■ Beasley City Hall
■ Kendleton Church of God
■ Orchard City Hall
■ Simonton City Hall
