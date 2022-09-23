Meet the 2022 Fair Association Board of Directors

The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair Association Board of Directors are, front row, from left, Ruben O’Canas, Alicia Casias, Chase Raska, Jennifer Williams, Robert “Bobby” Poncik and Brian Graeber. Standing, from left, are Russell Gibson, James Duke, Harvey Bryson, Mark Weber, Pauletta Klemstein, Majorie Pollard, Larry Loesch, Louis Katz, Margaret Kunz, Kathy Hambleton, Sean Gutierrez and Jimmie Grant.