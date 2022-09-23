Meet the 2022 Fair Association Board of Directors

The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair Association Board of Directors are, front row, from left, Ruben O’Canas, Alicia Casias, Chase Raska, Jennifer Williams, Robert “Bobby” Poncik and Brian Graeber. Standing, from left, are Russell Gibson, James Duke, Harvey Bryson, Mark Weber, Pauletta Klemstein, Majorie Pollard, Larry Loesch, Louis Katz, Margaret Kunz, Kathy Hambleton, Sean Gutierrez and Jimmie Grant.

The 202 Fort Bend County Fair Association Board of Directors help ensure that the Fair is fun and safe for all.

Fair Association board officers are President Chase Raska, President-Elect Jennifer Williams, Vice President Alicia Casias, Secretary Robert “Bobby” Poncik and Treasurer Ruben O’Canas. The 202 Board of Directors are Harvey Bryson, James Duke, Russell Gibson, Brian Graeber, Jimmie Grant, Sean Gutierrez, Kathy Hambleton, Louis Katz, Pauletta Klemstein, Margaret Kunz, Larry Loesch, Majorie Pollard, Mark Weber, Cecil Willis and Neil O. Yelderman.

Life directors are Brian Bacica, Dwight Callis, Jeff Council, Elizabeth Duff Drozd, Richard Harris, Peggy Jobes, Walter Kelley, Bonny Krahn, Chuck Marietta, Bud O’Shieles, Leroy Parthum, Marten Ruffeno, Sandy Scott, Bobby Slavinkski, Claudia Scott Wright and Harley Zwahr.

