The Fort Bend Master Gardeners will hold their 22nd annual fruit and citrus tree sale on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the George Pavilion of Fort Bend County Fairgrounds.
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, or until all plants have been sold.
The sale will host more than 75 different kinds of fruit trees and berries for Fort Bend County residents and around 1,000 total plants available to purchase.
The citrus trees available will be limited due to the freeze in 2021. Citrus trees notoriously have zero tolerance for frost.
Attendees will be able to purchase different varieties of peaches, blueberries, blackberries and many more plants. The trees available were chosen by the Master Gardeners for their chance of survival in Fort Bend County, specifically. Select tropical fruits such as papaya, dragon fruit, and others will be available as well.
The Master Gardeners will also be answering questions at the point of sale to help people get the most out of their new plants.
The organization will also be holding a Zoom meeting on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. to offer planting and maintenance tips before the sale. Online registration is required for the Zoom meeting.
In the days leading up to the annual sale, residents will be able to browse a digital pamphlet, “Growing Fruit in Fort Bend County”, with specific care techniques for the plants sold at the event. There will also be an online catalog listing the specific items to be sold closer to the event’s date. Proceeds from the sale will go to The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners, Inc., a non-profit that offers horticulture advice backed by research to the people of Fort Bend county.
Their work supports the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service which is a network of county offices and educators providing agricultural information to every Texas resident.
