Here’s a look at exactly at all the credit card purchases at grocery stores, department stores, thrift stores over the past 42 months. The city only provided three months of credit card statements for the year 2019 and only a month and a half of credit card receipts for 2023.
- DH = Darryl Humphrey Sr.
- CF = Christina Flores
- VH = Veronica Harris
- NC = Nameless Card
2019 credit card statements
9/20/2019 Walmart Super Center (Wharton) — $132.64 (DH)
10/09/2019 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $120.32 (VH)
10/17/2019 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $37.92 (DH)
10/17/2019 HEB (Wharton) — $40.98 (DH)
11/14/2019 Dollar General (East Bernard) — $9.66 (VH)
11/19/2019 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $187.85 (VH)
11/19/2019 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $94.07 (DH)
11/22/2019 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) —$20.00 (DH)
11/22/2019 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $20.00 (DH)
11/22/2019 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $20.00 (DH)
11/25/2019 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $148.00 (VH)
11/26/2019 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $12.80 (VH)
12/12/2019 Lowe’s Market (East Bernard) —$10.77 (VH)
12/16/2019 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $11.34 (VH)
12/16/2019 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $80.38 (VH)
12/19/2019 Walmart Super Cener (Richmond) — $200.00 (DH)
12/24/2019 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $16.79 (VH)
TOTAL $1,163.52
- (DH) $565.61
- (VH) $597.91
2020 credit card statements
3/27/2020 Kroger’s (Richmond) $17.63 (VH)
3/27/2020 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $80.35 (DH)
4/13/2020 Food Town (East Bernard) — $17.41 (DH)
6/04/2020 Dollar General (East Bernard) — $12.01 (DH)
6/10/2020 Walmart Super Store (Wharton) — $48.67 (DH)
6/11/2020 Dollar General (East Bernard) — $17.21 (DH)
6/16/2020 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $211.05 (DH)
6/17/2020 La Michoacana Super Market (Rosenberg) — $186.26 (DH)
6/18/2020 La Michoacana Super Market (Rosenberg) — $115.19 (DH)
7/01/2020 Target (Rosenberg) — $5.40 (CF)
7/07/2020 Target (Rosenberg) —$5.40 (CF)
7/09/2020 Lowe’s Market (East Bernard) —$7.99 (NC)
7/20/2020 Dollar General (East Bernard) — $12.94 (CF)
7/24/2020 Dollar General (Beasley) — $56.17 (CF)
8/12/2020 Dollar General (East Bernard) — $9.90 (CF)
11/23/2020 Walmart Super Center (Sugar Land) — $18.91 (NC)
11/23/2020 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $164.34 (NC)
11/23/2020 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $100.00 (NC)
11/25/2020 Food Town (East Bernard) — $35.86 (DH)
12/01/2020 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $118.19 (DH)
12/05/2020 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $205.99 (CF)
12/06/2020 Dollar General — $64.13 (CF)
12/12/2020 Five Below (Rosenberg) — $43.90 (NC)
12/15/2020 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $678.67 (NC)
12/16/2020 Fiesta Mart (Rosenberg) — $29.30 (NC)
12/16/2020 Dollar General (Beasley) — $38.28 (NC)
12/16/2020 Dollar General (Beasley) — $3.79 (NC)
12/21/2021 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $86.10 (NC)
TOTAL $2,391.04
- (DH) $842.20
- (CF) $359.93
- (NC) $1,171.28
- (VH) $17.63
2021 credit card statements
1/11/2021 Walmart.com — $238.40 (CF)
1/25/2021 The Flower Shop — $46.01 (CF)
1/26/2021 HEB (Wharton) — $60.91 (DH)
2/17/2021 Lowe’s Market (East Bernard) — $29.55 (DH)
2/18/2021 Lowe’s Market (East Bernard) — $17.29 (CF)
2/21/2021 Target (Rosenberg) — $11.36 (CF)
2/28/2021 Walmart Super Center (Wharton) — $22.22 (CF)
3/20/2021 Dollar General (San Marcos) — $22.46 (CF)
3/28/2021 Target (Rosenberg) — $19.36 (CF)
4/13/2021 Target (Rosenberg) — $8.65 (CF)
3/25/2021 Food Town (East Bernard) — $52.50 (NC)
4/01/2021 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $191.12 (NC)
05/13/2021 HEB (Richmond) — $32.34 (CF)
5/13/2021 Dollar Tree (Rosenberg) — $10.83 (CF)
5/13/2021 Jack’s Party Supplies (Rosenberg) — $13.60 (CF)
4/30/2021 HEB (Richmond) — $252.49 (DH)
4/29/2021 Walmart Super Center (Sugar Land) — $30.66 (NC)
4/29/2021 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $265.40 (NC)
4/30/2021 Walmart Super Center (Wharton) — $30.62 (NC)
5/14/2021 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) —$14.90 (NC)
5/14/2021 Sam’s Club (Richmond) — $6.78 (NC)
6/12/2021 Bath & Body Works (Rosenberg) —$52.50 (CF)
6/16/2021 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) —$411.29 (DH)
6/16/2021 HEB (Sugar Land) —$188.24 (DH)
6/16/2021 Sam’s Club (Richmond) —$216.20 (DH)
6/16/2021 Sam’s Club (Richmond) — $5.37 (DH)
6/16/2021 La Michoacana (Rosenberg) —$208.96 (NC)
6/17/2021 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $122.20 (NC)
6/30/2021 HEB (Wharton) — $58.10 (CF)
7/14/2021 Food Town (East Bernard) — $180.00 (NC)
07/24/2021 HEB Online — $158.48 (NC)
8/19/2021 Lowe’s Market (East Bernard — $14.27 (NC)
9/02/2021 HEB (Richmond) — $93.47 (CF)
9/02/2021 Walmart (Wharton) — $8.66 (DH)
9/09/2021 — HEB (Richmond) — $45.01 (NC)
10/03/2021 HEB (Richmond) — $15.67 (CF)
10/11/2021 Walmart.com — 6.88 (CF)
10/23/2021 HEB (Richmond) —$15.65 (CF)
10/11/2021 Walmart.com — 6.88 (CF)
11/01/2021 Lowe’s Market (East Bernard) — $47.34 (CF)
11/12/2021 HEB (Richmond) — $55.35 (CF)
11/18/2021 HEB (Richmond) —$47.96 (CF)
12/08/2021 HEB (Richmond) — $13.93 (CF)
12/08/2021 Bath & Body Works (Rosenberg)— $21.60 (CF)
12/17/2021 Target (Rosenberg) — $80.91 (CF)
12/17/2021 Dollar Tree (Rosenberg) — $20.30 (CF)
TOTAL $3,472.67
- (DH) 1,172.71
- (CF) $979.06
- (NC) $1,320.90
2022 credit card statements
1/21/2022 Busy Bee’s Flowers (Rosenberg) — $112.00 (CF)
1/21/2022 Busy Bee’s Flowers (Rosenberg) — $89.31 (CF)
1/28/2022 Walmart.com — $106.28 (CF)
2/10/2022 Walmart.com — $12.92 (CF)
2/21/2022 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $8.64 (CF)
3/03/2022 Walmart.com — $50.51 (CF)
3/18/2022 Walmart.com — $113.13 (CF)
3/31/2022 Dollar General (Beasley) — $48.71 (CF)
4/01/2022 HEB (Richmond) — $81.07 (CF)
4/06/2022 Walmart.com — $34.68 (CF)
4/06/2022 Walmart.com — $106.10 (CF)
4/12/2022 Starbucks (Rosenberg) —$5.14 (CF)
4/16/2022 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $74.69 (DH)
5/01/2022 HEB (Richmond) —$225.21 (CF)
5/01/2022 HEB (Richmond) — $9.58 (CF)
5/01/2022 Dollar General (Beasley) — $65.49 (CF)
5/02/2022 HEB (Richmond) — $14.96 (CF)
5/11/2022 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $78.65 (CF)
5/17/2022 Dollar General (Rosenberg) — $55.51 (CF)
6/02/2022 HEB (Wharton) — $79.87 (CF)
6/08/2022 Dollar General (East Bernard) — $30.31 (CF)
6/09/2022 Walmart Super Center — $58.75 (CF)
6/15/2022 HEB Super Center (Wharton) — $56.20 (DH)
6/15/2022 Academy Sports (Rosenberg) — $56.25 (DH)
6/16/2022 Novak’s Meat Market (El Campo) — $239.95 (DH)
6/16/2022 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) —$337.06 (DH)
6/17/2022 Sam’s Club (Richmond) —$381.06 (CF)
6/17/2022 Arne’s Party Store (Houston) — $160.11 (CF)
6/17/2022 Walmart Super Center (Wharton) — $261.64 (CF)
8/07/2022 HEB (Sugar Land) — $102.20 (CF)
8/07/2022 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $340.46 (CF)
8/19/2022 Target (Rosenberg) — $181.73 (CF)
9/26/2022 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $51.37 (CF)
9/26/2022 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) — $9.71 (CF)
10/21/2022 HEB (/Richmond) —$33.22 (CF)
10/21/2022 HEB (/Richmond) — $17.74 (CF)
10/21/2022 Dollar Tree (Rosenberg) — $25.30 (CF)
10/31/2022 HEB (Richmond) — $135.63 (CF)
11/16/2022 HEB online —$130.57 (CF)
11/16/2022 HEB (Richmond) —$127.82 (NC)
11/21/2022 Walmart Super Center (Wharton) —$46.82 (NC)
11/22/2022 Walmart.com — $102.35 (CF)
11/22/2022 Walmart.com — $59.35 (CF)
11/23/2022 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $257.18 (DH)
12/06/2022 Walmart Super Center (Sugar Land) — $136.15 (CF)
12/06/2022 Sam’s Club (Sugar Land) — $368.72 (CF)
12/09/2022 Five Below (Rosenberg) — $71.99 (CF)
12/09/2022 JC Penney (Rosenberg) — $72.93 (CF)
12/10/2022 Walmart Super Center (Sugar Land) — $105.06 (CF)
12/10/2022 HEB (Richmond) — $48.40 (CF)
12/14/2022 Nothing Bundt Cakes (Sugar Land) — $48.00 (CF)
12/16/2022 Walmart Super Center (Richmond) —$28.19 (CF)
12/16/2022 Dollar General (East Bernard) — $231.60 (DH)
12/21/2022 Dollar General (Beasley) — $7.85 (CF)
TOTAL $5,694.12
- (DH) $1,252,93
- (CF) $4,266.55
- (NC) $174.64
2023 credit card statements
1/5/2023 Edible Arrangements (Sugar Land) — $59.53 (NC)
1/16/2023 Walmart.com — $31.23 (CF)
1/16/2023 Walmart.com — $145.06 (CF)
TOTAL $235.82
- (CF) $176.29
- (NC) $59.53
GRAND TOTAL $12,957.17
- (DH) $3,833.45
- (CF) $5,781.83
- (NC) $2,726.35
- (VH) $615.54
