Falcon Gym was packed on Thursday night without basketballs or volleyballs bouncing around. No, the cheerleaders took center stage.
Lamar Consolidated ISD hosted its inaugural cheer showoff event with four programs participating: host Foster, Fulshear, George Ranch and Lamar Consolidated.
Each team was able to perform its state competition routine with judges on hand to give feedback ahead of the 2022 UIL Spirit State Championships next week in Fort Worth.
Thursday’s event marks the growing structure of the UIL event that held its first state championship in 2016.
The cheerleading showcase was valuable preparation for an event that does not hold district or regional meets before the state competition.
“Usually, the UIL competition is the first time my team puts our routine in front of judges,” Lamar head coach Renecia Ross Lemons said. “Thursday’s event was extremely beneficial for our team. I hope this event continues in the future.”
LCISD athletic director Nikki Nelson and the cheer coaches have striven to get the teams prepared for that big stage.
“The showcase gives us the chance to do two important things: First, it lets our teams perform their routines in front of a large crowd and in a similar format to what they’ll see at state,” Nelson said. “That helps get the nerves out before the big show.”
“Secondly, but perhaps just as important, it lets the cheerleaders’ friends, family and classmates see what they’ve been working so hard to prepare for.”
Thursday allowed for the cheerleaders to have their own moment when they spend the majority of their year supporting other teams.
“We’ve been talking about doing something like this for a while, I’m so glad we were able to make it happen,” Nelson said. “I’m proud of our cheer teams in LCISD and I am thankful we got to share them with a larger audience tonight.
“It’s really great to see people cheering for them for a change, they deserve it.”
Each school did a band chant, fight song chant and crowd-leading chant. The performances had minor changes compared to the traditional cheering during sporting events with no basket catches and more signage.
The showoff was an invaluable experience for programs like Fulshear, which will be returning to the state meet after finishing in the top 30 last year.
“It is important that the cheerleaders are able to practice in front of a crowd,” said Fulshear head cheerleading coach Tara Smith. “Putting them in a situation similar to UIL is important to help set the environment that they will be performing in and get some of the nerves out.”
The details are important in a cheerleading performance and getting valuable feedback from cheerleading judges was important with a week remaining before state.
“We have some work to do prior to next week and this showcase allowed for us to see what needs to be done,” George Ranch head cheerleading coach Kyra Thomas said.
Additionally, it will be the only time that fellow LCISD programs will be able to support each other at the same time. George Ranch is in Class 6A Division II, Foster and Terry are in Class 5A Division I and Fulshear and Lamar Consolidated are in Class 5A Division II. None of the programs will be there at the same time at state.
“It was also great getting to see our sister schools’ routines since we are all in different divisions and aren’t able to be there to cheer them on while they compete,” Thomas said.
