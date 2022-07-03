The Lamar Little League Major All-Stars are backed into a corner after one round of the 2022 Texas East Section 4 Tournament in Rosenberg at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex.
On Saturday, Lamar lost its opening-round game against Shiner, 3-0.
The boys in blue had chances, but Lamar couldn’t get runners past second base before the sixth inning.
In the opening frame, lead-off hitter Joaquin Huerta reached on an error, and Peyton Phan collected a one-out walk.
But the scoring chance was quickly dashed by a pop-up caught by the Shiner catcher and strikeout looking.
Shiner also got its lead-off runner on in the bottom of the first inning, and the home team was able to get the run across the plate.
A fielder’s choice put a runner on second base with two outs, and a single to center field scored the runner.
In the second inning, Lamar’s Dylan Perwin reached on a walk and moved to second on a passed ball with two outs before a strikeout ended the frame.
In the third inning, Lamar got another lead-off runner on with a single by Huerta, and a knock by Turner Dickerson put a runner in scoring position with two outs.
But the key hit wouldn’t come for Lamar to score anything.
Shiner added two more runs in the fourth inning after an error extended the frame. Shiner’s first two batters reached safely before an error loaded the bases with one out.
A two-out single put Shiner up 3-0.
Mason Scott led off in the fifth inning with a single for Lamar, but the next three batters were retired.
In the top of the sixth inning, Michael Mullagh had Lamar’s most significant swing of the night with a double, but he was left strained at third base on a strikeout looking.
Huerta, Dickerson, Mullagh and Scott each collected hits for Lamar.
Cole Inman allowed one earned run on three hits over 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one. Reid Snow allowed two unearned runs on three hits over 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one.
Phan scattered two hits over 1 1/3 innings, striking out one.
Shiner advances to play the Beeville-El Campo winner, who will play on Tuesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. in Rosenberg. Beeville beat Calhoun 5-4 in the opening game of the sectional tournament.
Lamar will play Calhoun at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The loser of the Lamar-Calhoun game will be eliminated from the tournament, and the winner plays against the loser of the Beeville-El Campo game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Rosenberg National Little League hosts all games at Seabourne Creek Regional Sports Complex in Rosenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.