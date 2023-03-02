Rosenberg High School and Richmond High School were consolidated into Lamar Consolidated High School in the 1948-49 school year.
Throughout its 75 year history, many Lamar High graduates have felt a deep bond with their fellow alums. Lamar graduates share pride in the level of excellence of Lamar academics and the achievements of Lamar High students throughout the decades of the 1940s through the present time.
This bond of allegiance to Lamar is demonstrated through the work of the Lamar Decade Reunion Committee.
The committee was started in 1995 by Dian Davis Cupito, Rene Rosenbush Lamb, and Susan Allison Koeppen, all members of the class of 1965.
They gathered 2-3 representatives of the Lamar classes of 1960- 1969 to form the committee to help contact alums of the decade. The committee’s work resulted in a successful Lamar 60s Reunion held in June, 1965, with over 600 alums in attendance.
The night was reminiscent of the nights at Riverside Hall in the 60s as the classmates danced the night away at the Fairgrounds to the music of the recently reunited Triumphs Band playing such ‘60s hits as “Blueberry Hill” and “In the Still of the Night.”
It was a magical night in which all attendees felt 18 again with the music and bond of friendship with old Lamar classmates. The evening ended with everyone insisting that the reunion become a tradition and it did.
The work of the committee was taken over by Tom McNutt ‘67 and Susan Koeppen ‘65 and was expanded to include classes 1959-1970. The committee at large expanded with its representatiaves of each class and reunions were held in 2001, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2015 with each having attendance of 600-plus.
The best attended was the 2012 reunion with over 1000 attendees who came to hear the music of the Triumphs reunited with Lamar alum and five-time Grammy Award winner B.J.Thomas.
The seven reunions resulted in surplus funds which allowed the Decade Reunion to make generous charitable contributions through the last 27 years which benefitted Lamar High School through donations to the Granger-Nelson Scholarship Fund, the Dian Davis Cupito Scholarship Fund, the LCISD LEAF Foundation benefiting all LCISD students, and donations to various Lamar High programs including the Fighting Mustang Band, the Drama Department and the academic Advanced Placement program.
The Decade Reunion Committee has been chaired for the last six years by Lilla Rhemann Wright ‘68 and Jan Boswell Stoddard ‘69. They chaired the 2019 Reunion which also had a large attendance of 500-plus at the Fairgrounds.
The committee has been expanded to include the Lamar classes of ‘71-’72 and presently includes 35 members representing the classes of 1960-1972.
The plans are in place for the 8th Lamar Decade Reunion to be held May 6 at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, starting at 4 p.m.
Representatives of each class will be sending out invitations to classmates in mid March with details of the reunion, including reservation information.
Anyone who is a graduate of Lamar High School 1960-72, and has not received “save the date” information concerning the upcoming reunion on May 6, but would like information on attending the reunion, please call Maxine Cegelski Phelan 281-610-2386.
She will put classmates in touch with the representative of their class in order for them to get reunion information and make a reservation.
“The reunion is a great way to share memories of Friday night Mustang football games, Teen Canteen dances, Riverside Hall dances with the Triumphs, the Traits, Destination Soul, hanging out at the Mustang Corral, the Twin City Drive In, and eating 25 cent hamburgers at the Rose Drive-in,” organizers said.
All Lamar alums 1960-72 are invited.
