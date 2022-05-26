Gov. Greg Abbott’s last-minute endorsement of Stan Kitzman apparently helped the former Waller County commissioner defeat three-term incumbent Phil Stephenson in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election.
Kitzman will face Democrat Larry E. Baggett in the November General Election.
Districtwide, Kitzman drew 58% of the votes cast, or 8,134. Stephenson earned 42% or 5,891.
In Fort Bend County, Stephenson earned 58% of the votes cast, or 528 votes to Kitzman’s 41.33%, or 372 votes.
The newly redrawn House district includes Waller, Austin, Fayette, Colorado, Wharton counties and a small part of Fort Bend County.
Kitzman received Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s endorsement one day before early voting ended and five days before the May 24 run-off election.
The endorsement came just days after incumbent Phil Stephenson’s campaign sent out an email claiming he had Abbott’s endorsement.
That didn’t sit too well with Abbott.
Campaign appearances with the governor prior to the email seemed to indicate he had Abbott’s support, according to Stephenson, who added he had been unable to reach anyone in the governor’s office to make it official.
“We had a screw-up here,” Stephenson, R-Wharton, told the El Campo Leader-News, owned by Hartman News. “He endorsed me last time and (my) consultant (Todd Gallaher) screwed that up ... it shouldn’t have gotten out like that.”
More than 20,000 addresses in District 85 received an email seeming to indicate the governor had endorsed Stephenson for the May 24, 2022 GOP run-off.
“I do apologize and you can damn sure say it,” Stephenson said, adding he would be sending a formal apology to the governor.
As expected, Kitzman was ecstatic over Tuesday night’s win.
“On Tuesday, the Republican voters of Texas House District 85 will vote to nominate a Republican candidate to represent them in the Texas Legislature,” Kitzman announced.
“They deserve a time-proven conservative representative who has a respect for our past, a keen understanding of our future and a passion for the people of our district.
“It is an honor to have been asked to run for this office and I am encouraged daily by good people from across the district as we work towards the Primary election.”
Prior to this summer’s redistricting efforts, District 85 had covered only Wharton and Jackson counties along with a portion of Fort Bend County. Now, however, District 85 covers all of Wharton, Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Waller counties along with part of Fort Bend County. Kitzman and Stephenson were forced into a run-off election when neither received more than 50% of the vote in the March Republican primary election.
