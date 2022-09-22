The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo has released the 2022 entertainment lineup. Eight musical acts will be in concert, providing crowd-pleasing entertainment throughout the fair’s run. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, artists representing the Texas Music scene, Traditional Country, and Latin Music will be taking the stage.
“Our fair’s entertainment lineup brings great artists who will deliver a good time. We are ready to have a full fair, with family fun, and enjoy the live concerts and all the fair has to offer,” said Chase Raska, 2022 President, Fort Bend County Fair.
Kicking off our Fair on Friday, Sept. 23, will be the pride of Stephenville, Texas, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, making their debut.
These Texas Music trend-setters are one of Amazon Music’s 2022 “Artists to Watch” and are on a coast-to-coast summer tour, including stops in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland.
The iconic honky-tonk favorite, Kevin Fowler, will be taking the stage on Saturday, Sept. 24. The “Beer, Bait and Ammo” singer and Texas Music mainstay always draws a huge crowd. Fans adore and follow Kevin throughout his tour.
This performance will be Kevin’s fifth appearance at the Fort Bend County Fair. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Secretto will be bringing their Latin sounds to the stage. From cumbia to Tejano, the popular five-member band from Edinburg, Texas will fill the air with their skilled accordion sounds.
The pride of the Rio Grande Valley, Secretto, has been on tour from Texas to Indiana. Entertainment picks up again on Wednesday, Sept. 28, with Cat Spring, Texas native Carson Jeffrey.
Carson will be debuting his musical talents with his full band show. Carson has been touring all over Texas and Oklahoma this summer.
Fort Bend County’s favorite son, Jon Stork, is returning to our fair on Thursday, Sept. 29. Stork, raised in Beasley, Texas, continues to tour throughout the United States.
In 2021, Stork took the fair’s stage and packed in the fans. “I look forward to returning and making memories at what is my hometown fair,” says Stork.
On Friday, Sept. 30, the award-winning vocal group Shenandoah will be in concert. Known for their country hits such as “Two Dozen Roses,” “Church on Cumberland Road,” and “Next to You, Next to Me,” the band recorded nine studio albums and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. With a Grammy and an Academy of Country Music Award, Shenandoah is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Country music power-hitter, Sammy Kershaw, will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kershaw’s unique vocal skills helped make the ‘90’s a shining decade for country music. Sammy grew up in the Cajun country of Louisiana on a diet of crawfish and country music. His platinum albums were propelled into the record books by hits such as “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Love Of My Life,” “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near The Water,” and “Haunted Heart.”
