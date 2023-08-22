Kendleton City Council members Rachel White and Carolyn Jenkins traveled to San Antonio on Aug. 17 to learn more about how city governments operate.
White and Green joined other public servants statewide at the “Newly Elected City Officials Orientation” workshop hosted by the Texas Municipal League and the Texas Association of Mayors Council members and Commissioners.
White represents Position 5 on the council and Jenkins represents Position 4.
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. said the two will share their findings with the rest of the council.
The workshop provided an opportunity for newly elected city officials to voluntarily enhance their knowledge of city government and sharpen their leadership skills.
In addition, the orientation offered an opportunity to visit with elected officials from across Texas to learn how other cities are coping with similar challenges. During this event, attendees were offered sessions on topics such as leadership, open government, parliamentary procedure, ethics, economic development, revenue sources, and land use.
The Texas Municipal League is a voluntary association of 1,175 Texas cities.
