Jordan Lockett processes the world as a cartoonist

Twenty-one-year-old Jordan Lockett creates stories that are relatable to any reader, but what’s distinctive about his tales is they contain only a handful of words – as is the skill of a cartoonist.
“I’ve been drawing my whole life,” said Lockett. “I’ve always considered myself an illustrator.”
These days, however, Lockett is chiseling his skills and talents into the direction of a satirical cartoonist, “[poking] fun at ordinary events with ordinary people.” He takes a moment to note that he’s not into political satire, though.
“I find inspiration in observing people or places, or in my personal experiences,” he explained of his muses. “The characters I create are based on real people – like people at the grocery store or at school.”
Even a caricature of Lockett’s mother found its way into his works; she is the inspiration for Mrs. Horse, who happens to be the smallest of Lockett’s characters.
“Yeah, my mom is short,” Lockett confirmed with a chuckle.
Being a cartoonist, which he described as a “fast, and freeform” art, aligned with his method of expressing his perspective of the daily hum of life. The clever illustrations, he said, are his way of processing the world.
Lockett’s creative process seems intricate, but for the budding cartoonist, it’s instinctive.
“Once I envision the scene in my mind, I brainstorm in my black sketchbook. It doesn’t take long to get the story out.”
He pauses for a moment to amend his earlier statement. Sometimes, he admitted, he gets “viewer’s block.” It’s much like writer’s block, he explained.
And just like writers who have their methods for breaking through a dry spell, Lockett has his strategies to get the creativity simmering again.
“That’s when I draw on my own experiences,” he said.
THE CREATION OF A CARTOONIST
Lockett, the youngest of four children, described himself as “an introverted kid interested in the philosophy of life.” Consequently, those interests caused him to feel like an outsider, especially considering not all of his peers understood his fascination with interpreting the world around him.
Still, his formative years “served a purpose for [his] style of storytelling,” he noted.
So did Walt Disney.
“When I was seven or eight, I wanted to be an animator because of Disney [films],” Lockett said. “But during adolescence I got more interested into comics.”
That’s about when a new string of inspiring creators seized his attention: Shel Silverstein,
Gary Larson, Cathy Guisewite, James Barber, and of course, Charles Schulz were names that rolled off his tongue with ease.
“He incorporated his own personal life story into the comics, they were based on his personality,” Lockett said of the illustrious “Peanuts” cartoonist. “Seeing that opened the door for me.”
When Lockett was 13 years old, he created his first comic character, Herman Horse.
“Originally his name was Charlie — I created a boy, Jeffery, and Charlie, the horse. After a while, I grew more attached to the horse so I ditched the boy and focused on the horse.”
Lockett further explained the characters he created following Herman Horse reflected “other aspects of [his] personality.”
Through his comics, Lockett finds the humor in life, so when he sits with a black sketchbook, he desire to create mirthful stories for his readers.
“Laughter,” he said, “is one of the best medicines.”
FORMING A FOUNDATION
With plenty of inspiration surrounding him, Lockett unknowingly began building a more formal foundation for his work in 2019 when he enrolled in Houston’s Glassell School of Art.
“I took a course in drawing where we learned perspective and position of objects,” he said. “I didn’t realize until later that it was a great foundation for drawing my cartoons.”
Today Lockett is a sophomore at Houston Baptist University in Houston studying for a studio art degree which includes courses in painting, drawing and sculpting. The degree doesn’t incorporate cartooning classes, though.
But that’s acceptable to Lockett, who said his motivation behind the degree is to enhance his technical approach to drawing; it’s a necessary step in his plan of becoming published more frequently, he explained.
Aside from this publication, a full panel of his original characters Herman Horse, and his baby brother Benjamin, ran in an edition of the Katy Christian Magazine.
“A major goal of mine is to have my work published more and to find new creative techniques,” Lockett said.
Since his cartoonist career is in development, Lockett doesn’t have a website or social media presence yet, but those accounts will come, he assured.
Right now, the studious cartoonist is focusing on his studies and building a sound cartoon portfolio.
And once that’s ready, Lockett will showcase his works to the online world and ideally open himself to opportunities that will allow him further his drawing talents.
“I’d love to create illustrations for children’s books,” he said, offering an example.
TRANSCENDING CULTURES, RACES AND BACKGROUND
Cartoonists, like other artists, interpret the world and then share that view with the world, Lockett said.
His work, however, isn’t about persuading someone of a view or attaching itself to a political or social stance — he only wants to remind people humanity stands more so on a foundation of similarities than of differences.
His desires to capture the human experience in pen strokes and a carefully chosen group of words could, perhaps, help people of all beliefs, backgrounds and experiences find the snippets of humor in their daily lives.
The work of cartoonists “can transcending cultures, races and backgrounds,” Lockett said. “The cartoons are something all people can relate to.”
And specifically for Lockett, being a cartoonist — which he called “the greatest form of escapism” because “you can create without limits” — is his means to reach personal satisfaction.
“As a Christian who believes in the sovereignty of Jesus Christ, I believe he gave me this ability to help me better understand his role as creator,” he said.
He pauses for a moment, thinking about what he just said.
“Yes, he gave me this ability so I can understand,” he re-confirmed. “And I love what I do ... I can’t find any other —”
Lockett cuts off the end of the sentence and momentarily chews on the words bouncing around silently in his mind. As he does with his cartoons, he chooses his words carefully.
“I can’t imagine my life without drawing. I can see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”
