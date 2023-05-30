Jetton, Gates vote to impeach Paxton

Two Texas lawmakers whose House districts include parts of Fort Bend County voted to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday.
State Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Sugar Land, and state Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond, joined 119 other House members who voted to impeach the embattled attorney general.
Jetton represents District 26 and Gates District 28.
Twenty-three House members voted against impeachment. State Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Bellville, did not cast a vote.
Kitzman’s district includes a small part of Fort Bend County.
“It was a sad day for our state and our Republican Part,” Jetton said Sunday. “A fellow conservative who has accomplished many good things for our state and country also accumulated 20 counts of corruption, bribery, abuse of office, and dereliction of duty, that could not be ignored when presented to the House.”
The only reason this investigation began was the Texas Attorney General demanding that the Texas Legislature have over $3.3 million of tax dollars to pay the settlement of a wrongful termination lawsuit of whistleblowers in his office, Jetton explained.
“This demand was made without the supporting information needed to fulfill this request and as fiscally responsible legislators, we aren’t in the business of blindly handing over money to whoever asks,” Jetton told The Herald.
The House General Investigating Committee, along with a team “of highly respected and experienced” attorneys and investigators, have been working since March 2023 to get answers to House questions on why the $3.3 million tax burden to the people of Texas was needed and appropriate, Jetton said.
“It is important to note that this didn’t happen overnight, didn’t happen in response to a press release by Paxton this week, but has been ongoing for months,” Jetton added.
“Paxton repeatedly thwarted justice by initiating delays and tricky legal tactics designed to benefit him and his elections, purposely concealing facts from voters and depriving the electorate of opportunities to make informed decisions. The voters are not aware of the facts of the charges that were discovered during the investigation by the House General Investigating Committee.”
Now these articles of impeachment will go to the Senate where all facts and witnesses will be presented and examined.
“I know my vote is unpopular with some. To those upset with the process — I agree. I fought back hard on the process and the timing, largely because of the perception it created in the public,” Jetton said. “However, at the end of the day, a credible investigation occurred, and the facts were too damning to ignore. When presented to the House for consideration, we found there was sufficient evidence to send the articles to be investigated more in the Senate with a full trial. There was no way we could, in good conscience, allow this evident corruption to go on unchecked.”
