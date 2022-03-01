It's Showtime!

The Venardos Circus troupe traded their tights and top hat for jeans and gloves on Sunday to raise the big top at Dry Creek Social Club in Richmond.
Performances begin on Wednesday, March 2, and run for two weeks. Billed as an “animal-free, Broadway-style circus,” Venardos Circus is making Richmond its third stop of the season, which begins in February and ends in December.
Venardos was set to entertain audiences in Richmond in March 2020 but was sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.
The troupe lived in their mobile trailers behind the Dry Creek Social Club until August before finally moving on. The troupe performed on pay-for-view during their hiatus to help pay the bills.
“I’m really excited to see them return,” said Dry Creek Social Club proprietor Peyton Martin. “I felt bad that they couldn’t perform the last time they were here but they’re here again and this time they will ‘wow’ the audience. They are really something to see.”
And Martin has seen them up close and personal. He traveled to Shreveport, La., in 2020 to watch the Venardos Circus troupe perform.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he recalled. “What a show! What a performance! I can’t wait to see the look on peoples’ faces when they see what these guys can do!”
Performances will take place in their signature red and white striped circus tent on the property of Dry Creek Social Club, 3333 FM 359, Richmond.
There will be 16 shows over two weeks, March 2-13.
“We are thrilled to be back out on tour again bringing smiles and joy to families and kids of all ages,” said Kevin Venardos, founder, and producer of The Venardos Circus. “Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that we have tried hard to reinvent for a next generation while still tugging at the nostalgia of those returning to the circus.”
Venardos and the other 12 or so performers raised the big top on Sunday.
The show schedule will be as follows:
• Wednesday, March 2 - 7 p.m.
•Thursday, March 3 – 7 p.m.
•Friday, March 4 – 7 p.m.
•Saturday, March 5 – 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
•Sunday, March 6 - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
•Wednesday, March 9 - 7 p.m.
•Thursday, March 10 - 7 p.m.
•Friday, March 11 – 7 p.m.
•Saturday, March 12 – 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
•Sunday, March 13 - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
General admission tickets start at $15 for youth under age 12 and $25 for adults. One babe in arms is admitted free with each paying adult. (One 24 months or younger per paying adult seated on a lap).
Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing. Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com.
“Venardos Circus proudly features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating,” said Kevin Venardos. “The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition.”
“We do a little of everything,” said Laura J, who performs aerial feats of daring and can heft a sledgehammer to pound in tent stakes if need be. She and other performers will spend Monday and Tuesday practicing for the first show on Wednesday.
Parking is free. Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime so visitors are encouraged to arrive early and get good seats. Martin said the Venardos entertainers interact with the crowd throughout their performances. Tent concessions will be available when doors open. Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, hot dogs, packaged candy, and more are available.
Complete show schedule available at www.VenardosCircus.com.
