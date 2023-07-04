A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 12 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Hilario Conejo Mendoza, intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony, May 2, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Dustin Stephen Traver, driving while intoxicated, third-offense or more, a third-degree felony, May 5, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jarod Loubser, sexual assault, a second-degree felony, April 14, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Hugo Manuel Aguilar, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, June 1, 2014, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Brendan Cordell York, assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Feb. 20, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Lauren Elizabeth Ibarra, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 2, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Carl Joe Mulle, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Jan. 2, 2020, Judge Steve Rogers.
John Francis Connell, stalking, a third-degree felony, Feb. 29, 2020, Judge Steve Rogers.
Alexander Jesse Bernal, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, June 7, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Alexander Jesse Bernal, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, June 7, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Alexander Jesse Bernal, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, June 7, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kanez Patterson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 19, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Braylon Smart, violation of sex offenders duty to register with authorities every 10 years, a state-jail felony, Aug. 10, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joseph Paul Rodriguez, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third0degree felony, Jan. 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Abdul Razaky Dihumba, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, July 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.