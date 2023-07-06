A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against seven individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Leeanna Marie Mendoza, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 11, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Christopher Michael Cavazos, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Nov. 27, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Robert Isaac Brooks, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Dec. 15, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Derrick Anthony Kent, intentionally or knowingly abandoning or endangering a child recklessly or with criminal negligence, an unspecified felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Richard Gonzalez, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Jan. 7, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter. According to the indictment, Gonzalez has been previously convicted of the same offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted again.
Willie Ray Parson, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Jan. 22, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Sean Linale Collins, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 24, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kevin Lynn Van Buren, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, April 2, 2021, Judge Steve Rogers.
Emile Tassonier Ruiz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Judge Steve Rogers.
Guadalupe Murillo Aguillon, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Guadalupe Murillo Aguillon, fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, prescription schedule II, script form, a second-degree felony, Oct. 26, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Schieketha Tivonne Grant, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Schieketha Tivonne Grant, fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance, prescription schedule II, script form, a second-degree felony,, Nov. 24, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Schieketha Tivonne Grant, fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance, prescription schedule III/IV/V, a third-degree felony, Oct. 27, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
