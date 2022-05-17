Houston Methodist Primary Care Group is pleased to welcome Tiyashi Choudhury, M.D., who is serving patients at 1201 Brooks St., Suite 100, Sugar Land, TX, 77478.
Choudhury is a board-certified family medicine physician whose clinical expertise is in treating and managing acute and chronic medical needs, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, thyroid disorders, weight loss, depression and anxiety. She offers complete physicals and health screenings, and has a special interest in mental health, preventive care and weight management.
“As a family medicine physician, my goal is to empower patients in taking control of their health as well as disease prevention,” Choudhury said. “I am passionate about medical education and want to build long-term relationships through openness, honesty, trust and empathy. I want to work with my patients in helping them create a healthy lifestyle and allow them to live their best life.”
Choudhury attended medical school at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and completed her internship and family medicine residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. A wife and mother, Choudhury lives in the Richmond area where she enjoys reading, playing board games with family and friends, and exploring culinary arts.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Choudhury, or to find a Houston Methodist Primary Care Group physician at Brooks Street, visit houstonmethodist.org/pcg/brooks-street or call 281.738.3564.
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group
With more than 150 providers at 35 locations throughout Greater Houston and surrounding areas, Houston Methodist Primary Care Group is dedicated to providing comprehensive care with access to world-class hospital services, specialty care and physicians across Houston Methodist – a nationally recognized and leading health system.
