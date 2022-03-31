SUGAR LAND — Running and walking not only can make you feel good, but are also good for you. Starting with even 10 minutes a day may reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. Injuries, however, are common. Many factors can contribute to chronic (overuse) and acute (sprains and strains) injuries, including shoe condition and overtraining. Here are some common injuries and ways to prevent them.
ACHILLES TENDINITIS
What it may feel like. The Achilles tendon connects your heel bone to your calf muscle. It helps you walk, run and jump. Achilles tendinitis can cause pain above the heel in the lower leg after activity. It may feel worse in the morning.
How to prevent it. “Stretching is essential before working out, especially when it comes to the Achilles tendon. Switch up your exercises, increase the length and intensity of your workouts slowly and rest when you have symptoms of pain or swelling,” said David A. Braunreiter, M.D., board-certified primary care sports medicine specialist at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Sugar Land.
RUNNER’S KNEE
Runner’s knee, or patellofemoral pain syndrome, may occur when your kneecap is out of alignment, or due to overuse or injury.
What it may feel like. Pain typically builds gradually beneath or around the kneecap. Squatting or using stairs can make it feel worse. Your knee may also feel stiff after sitting for long periods of time.
How to prevent it. “The best way to prevent runner’s knee is to do strengthening exercises for your hip abductors, hip extensors and quadriceps,” said Braunreiter.
SHIN SPLINTS
Shin splints are common in new runners and walkers and also in those returning to activity after extended time off.
What it may feel like. Shin splints can feel like sharp, dull or throbbing pain along the length of the shin while running or walking.
How to prevent it. Wear appropriate shoes for your foot type and training intensity. Replace your shoes every 300 miles. Increase your mileage gradually. Stretch your calf muscles. Strengthen your hip abductors and extensors. Modify your training schedule and avoid hills.
SPRAINS AND STRAINS
“A sprain is a stretch or tear in a ligament, the band of connective tissue that joins bones. A strain is a twist, pull or tear of a muscle or tendon, the cord of tissue connecting muscle to bone,” Braunreiter explained.
What it may feel like. Signs of a sprain or strain include tenderness and pain, bruising, swelling and muscle tightness or spasm. Loss of strength may also occur.
How to prevent it. Take time to warm up and cool down and build up the muscles around ankles and knees with proper strength and balance exercises.
Drop in for Orthopedic Care
When you need care for a running or walking injury, come in for a same-day evaluation and treatment at the Houston Methodist Orthopedic Injury Clinic at Sugar Land. No appointment required. Visit houstonmethodist.org/osm-injury-sl or call 281.609.7547 to get started. We accept patients ages 5 and up. Major insurance plans are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.